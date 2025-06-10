Kris Jenner would do 'DWTS' — but under one ridiculously specific condition: 'Roll out all...'

Well, we all know how it turned out when a Kardashian appeared on 'DWTS'. Remember Kim's awkward stint?

Kris Jenner took reality TV by storm with the famous reality show 'KUWTK.' Known as the Kardashian-Jenner “momager,” Jenner launched multibillion-dollar brands like Skims and Kylie Cosmetics. She remains the strategic force behind many of their ventures. It may seem she’s done it all at 69, but there’s one spotlight she hasn’t claimed: the ballroom of 'Dancing With the Stars.' Despite family ties (Kim Kardashian in season 13, Rob Kardashian in season 7), Kris has yet to dance under the Mirrorball lights.

As reported by ET Online, in a 2020 podcast with Cheryl Burke, the 69-year-old finally revealed why. "You know what I would love is if you and I could practice for about three years, get all the dances down, and then we could just roll out there," Kris told dance pro Cheryl Burke on her podcast, 'Pretty Messed Up,' with dance partner AJ McLean. "Roll out all the dances, and then I'm in."

Speaking of Rob, who stood in second place in the dancing competition, Jenner said, "Rob had such a great experience, though. Did he not?" Cheryl, who served as Rob's pro, asked. "In the beginning, he was like, cold feet, cold feet, cold feet. He should have won." While no celebs have been confirmed alongside Alix Earle and Robert Irwin, fans are already placing Kris Jenner on the prediction list.

On a Reddit thread titled 'Season 34 predictions,' a user commented, "I don’t know if 'prediction' was the right word, so much as 'unrealistic wishlist' lol. they most definitely do not have the budget for Kris Jenner, Alix Earle, Trisha Paytas, Danielle, and Robert all in one season." Pointing out that Jenner's popularity index is still on the charts, another user said, "I think who would never do it is Kris; the Kardashians are too famous for the show."

The rumour is not new, previously on another Reddit thread titled 'Another Kardashian?', a fan of the Kardashian Clan wrote, "Kris did a dancing bit with Cheryl and Artem recently, so if I had to make a guess, it would be her." A netizen circled in a valid point and added to the discussion, "I think a Kardashian would automatically win if they were on the show because of their large social media followings." Too many votes for any other contestant to overcome." Echoing the sentiment, another netizen said, "You make a very good point. If you combine the number of followers of all the siblings and the mother, that’s nearly 1 billion. Then add on all their celebrity friends who are also hugely active on social media, and you have a guaranteed win." While another 'DWTS' viewer opined differently, "Following doesn’t matter much. There have been many contestants who had big followings who didn’t win or even get to the finals. I don’t think a Kardashian would win DWTS if they were a subpar-mediocre dancer."