Who is Christopher Stallworth? Meet 'The Golden Bachelorette’ suitor who built a legacy in construction

WEST BABYLON, LONG ISLAND: Even though Joan Vassos, our leading lady, has already been introduced to us, it’s time to shine a spotlight on the New York man who captured her heart at the premiere of 'The Golden Bachelorette'. He is the genuine deal, bringing a true New York vibe to the competition.

He’s ready to show Joan that New Yorkers understand love just as well as anyone else, starting with the relaxed charm of Long Island. Christopher Stallworth is a lifelong resident of Long Island. As co-owner and co-CEO of a successful contracting company, he has built a legacy and is now ready to embark on a new chapter alongside Joan.

What does 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Christopher Stallworth do for work?

With 25 years of expertise, Christopher is a developer, builder, and construction manager with a focus on complete restorations, single-family houses, and condominiums. He serves as co-CEO at Contracting Specialists LLC.

Does 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Christopher Stallworth have any children?

Christopher is a proud father and grandfather who is prepared to bid his bachelorhood farewell. Although he enjoys running a construction firm, his three children and seven grandchildren are his greatest achievements. Christopher, who was born on Christmas Eve of 1959, is a family man with three grown sons and seven grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoys preparing nutritious meals and staying active.

Christopher is a devout man who often attends his neighborhood church. He enjoys using Instagram to share style and positivity. He is eager to discover that special someone, since he has close family ties and loves his Long Island heritage.

What is Christopher Stallworth looking for on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

Christopher envisions a future with Joan and is seeking a meaningful connection with an honest woman. He has great expectations for the Golden Bachelorette and firmly believes that it is never too late to find love.

What shot did Joan and Christopher take together during the premiere of 'The Golden Bachelorette'? As you may know, he has a strong interest in health, which includes a focus on exercise, raw foods, almonds, and fish.

In the Wednesday, September 18 episode, Christopher offered Joanna two shots of prune juice, aiming to make the unconventional experience of falling in love on TV feel a bit more "regular." In his leisure time, he enjoys working out and preparing nutritious meals. If Joan is in the mood for a beautiful supper and a dashing date, he would love to cook for her and is prepared to prepare her favorite cuisine!

