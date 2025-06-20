Zombies, Chuck Norris, and a ‘DWTS’ star? This new horror-comedy might be the wildest movie of 2025

On Reddit, a movie buff wrote, "Chuck Norris and Vanilla Ice. The combo mankind has been waiting for since the dawn of time."

A ‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum will next be seen fighting zombies. Brian Austin Green, known from Season 30 of the reality dancing competition and many other shows, is set to appear in the horror-comedy ‘Zombie Plane.’ Green will appear alongside Hollywood stars like rapper-actor Ice-T and action legend Chuck Norris. As per Entertainment Now, the movie will be directed by Lav Bodnaruk and Michael Mier and will follow a storyline of a government agency that appoints a team of unconventional “celebrity agents” to take out zombies. The zombie outbreak, interestingly, takes place on a commercial aircraft.

Talking about the actors, Norris and Vanilla Ice will appear as themselves in the movie. Meanwhile, other cast members in ‘Zombie Plane’ include Bob Geldof, Sophie Monk, and Cody Simpson. The Australian actors who will be seen in the horror-comedy are Kyle Sandilands and Stephen Curry. Produced by Radioactive Pictures, the outing has wrapped filming on Australia’s Gold Coast. ‘Zombie Plane’ was filmed on a massive 60-meter airplane set. As per the production house, the audience will have a nostalgic tour as the film pays homage to zombie classics like ‘Shaun of the Dead.’ However, the movie has a modern touch to it with a blend of practical effects, VFX-driven sequences, and, of course, the classic comedy.

Comment

byu/Key_Damage_9220 from discussion

inmovies

On Reddit, many movie buffs came forward to express their opinion. One person wrote, "Chuck Norris and Vanilla Ice. The combo mankind has been waiting for since the dawn of time." Another one said, "Vanilla Ica and Chuck Norris: it's not the combination we wanted, it's the combination we needed." Adoring Green, a movie buff said, "Wow! big break for Brian."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIM SMIT (@___kimba)

According to Fandom, Green appeared on Season 30 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.' The actor from ‘She Fought Alone’ and ‘Beautiful Disaster’ had partnered up with Sharna Burgess on ‘DWTS.’ In the first week of the reality dance show, the duo performed a Foxtrot dance number to the song ‘Skate.’ Later on, in week 4, Green and Burgess performed Waltz and Paso Doble, but were eliminated. The two had performed their acts on ‘Someday My Prince Will Come’ and ‘He's a Pirate.’ On a September 22, 2023 episode of their podcast ‘Oldish,’ Green and Burgess announced their engagement. As per ABC News, Green stated, "I did the thing. The thing has been done." Together, they share a son, Zane Walker. However, the actor is the father of four more kids: son Kassius Lijah, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, and Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River, with ex-wife Megan Fox. Other than ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ Green has also appeared in TV outings such as ‘Beverly Hills 90210,’ ‘Desperate Housewives,’ ‘Knots Landing,’ and more. Green also appeared on another reality show, ‘The Masked Singer.’