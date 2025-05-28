Alix Earle reveals who she'd like as her ‘DWTS’ pro partner — and it makes perfect sense: ‘I need...’

ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars' is one of the most anticipated dance reality shows of 2025. With Robert Irwin announced as the first confirmed contestant, fans are excitedly waiting for more news. However, viewers were in for a surprise when social media personality and model Alex Earle revealed she will also be on the show, becoming the second confirmed contestant. While many details about the season are still secret, Earle recently shared her thoughts about her ideal 'Dancing With the Stars' pro partner.

Alix Earle attends Sony Pictures' 'No Hard Feelings' premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City (Image Spource: WireImage | Photo by Michael Loccisano)

Before her much-talked-about appearance on 'Dancing with the Stars,' Earle revealed at the 2025 American Music Awards that she doesn’t yet know which pro dancer she'll be paired with this fall. "They don't tell you. Everyone keeps asking me, and I don't know. I wish I knew," she told E! News. Though Earle said she'd be "honored to be with anyone" as a partner, she hopes for someone "that's going to challenge me" because she wants to "push myself in this experience" since it’s "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." Earle also revealed that she is looking for a partner who will bring out the best in her personality. "I'm looking for someone that I'm able to have good banter with," she said. "At first, I'm a little shy, so I need someone who's a little bit more extroverted to get me to open up."

In another interview with Access Hollywood Digital's Lauren Herbert, Earle shared her excitement about joining the show as she said, "I'm so excited. I mean, it was like a no-brainer when they asked me to do it. I'm a little nervous, not going to lie. Like, I'm not sure how I’ll do or how I’ll be, but I’m ready to, like, put myself to the challenge." Earle further added, "I love a good competition." When told that pro dancer Ezra Sosa wants to be partnered with her, Earle responded, "Oh my gosh. I met Ezra last year very briefly. He is so, so sweet and fun. I mean, I would be honored to be his partner. I'd be honored to be anyone's partner. I'm just happy to be there."

Notably, during her 'Good Morning America' appearance, Earle reflected on her longtime love for 'Dancing With the Stars,' saying, "This is so surreal. I've always been a fan of Dancing With the Stars. I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma, and she would always say to me, 'You know, maybe one day you could be on there'." Sharing her excitement about joining Season 34, she added, "I was so in love with dance and when this opportunity came to me, it was like, 'What can I do next? Where can I take this?' I'm ready to challenge myself. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. It was an easy yes," as per Ok! Magazine.

Although Earle has never danced in a ballroom or with a partner, she does have some background in choreography, as he revealed, "I danced when I was little until my sophomore year of high school. I would like to say I have some rhythm." When asked about her ideal partner, Earle didn’t name anyone specific, instead saying,, "I would be grateful to be with anyone. I think they're all so talented. Just looking for a partner that's going to be a good time, a good friend, and really push me to be my best."