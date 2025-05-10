A 'DWTS' pro-dancer dressed as a donkey — and we're still trying to understand that bizarre choice

Somebody seriously thought a donkey mask was a good idea on 'DWTS', and it’s haunting fans (well, us too)

Some 'DWTS' stars went all out for Halloween Nightmares Week. During an October 2024 episode of 'Dancing With The Stars', the viewers of the ABC dance competition were terrified by pro dancer Alan Bersten's donkey Disney outfit. For the episode, Rugby union player Ilona Maher and her dance partner Bersten performed a jazz routine which was set to the song 'Surface Pressure' from Disney's 2021 animated musical film 'Encanto.' Maher, who channeled the character of Luisa Madrigal, looked cute in a white crop top and a blue skirt. On the other hand, when we talk about Bersten, who dressed up as a donkey from the film, he looked a bit creepy and spooky.

Once the episode dropped, the fans rushed to social media to share their honest thoughts on Bersten's Halloween costume. Then, one user took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "Alan dressed as a donkey is the most terrifying thing I've seen on this show #DWTS." Followed by a second user who penned, "That donkey mask is nightmare fuel like I'm going to see it in my dreams tonight wtf #dwts."

Another scared user echoed the same sentiments by writing, "Alan in that donkey costume is genuinely terrifying #DWTS." A viewer went on to say, "Me fighting my sleep paralysis demon Alan in the donkey suit and mask. Seriously, who thought this was a good idea? #DWTS #WhatWereTheyThinking #TooWeird." Another user chimed in, "How did they make the mouth move like that? They got more articulation out of that mask than some really expensive studio horror films manage. Donkey Alan is now up there with Sam Neill in Event Horizon as things that will haunt me forever. #DWTS."

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight following their performance, when Bersten was asked if he would see and breathe properly in his donkey costume, he replied, "I could not breathe, and I could not hear. I asked them to turn the music louder because my ears were covered, I literally couldn't hear, and we didn't get to try it until it was live, oh my god, so we finished the opening number, I ran upstairs, I was texting alone, I was like are you okay? Cause it was just happening, and then, we couldn't turn back."

Soon after, Bersten was questioned whether he FaceTimed anyone in his attire. Then, Bersten candidly spoke about his donkey outfit that scared America and stated that this makeup got completed just a few moments before the act, but he was glad that he was able to show his makeup to everyone in the country. "I jumpscared America!" Then, Maher entered the chat and jokingly remarked, "I think that's a viral tweet right now that we jumpscared them, truly." While speaking about his attire, Bersten further elaborated, "I literally, they finished it. They were still painting my hands as we were coming downstairs. Oh my god, and then, the second we finished, they just ripped it off. I'm still a little dunk. I still feel a little dunk. I hope it was worth it."