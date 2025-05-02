‘The Voice’ just revealed its battle advisors — but we’re still not sure how one actress will fit in

We’re low-key excited to see how this Hollywood A-lister handles her role as a mentor on ‘The Voice’

'The Voice' Season 27 has progressed from blind auditions into the live sessions, and the contestants will be undergoing intensive training to face the tough competition. Hence, each team will now have a battle advisor who will guide and give feedback for better performance, as per NBC. The talent show has announced some of the best names in the entertainment industry to take the seat, Kate Hudson will be joining close friend Adam Levine's team. The musical group Little Big Town is all set to join Kelsea Ballerini's team, 'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo will be overseeing the team, Michael Bublé, and R&B singer Coco Jones have been tapped for John Legend's team.

"They are brilliant and experienced, and empathetic and all the things that you want in a mentor," Ballerini gushed while introducing the Grammy-winning musical group. "Guys, thanks for being here. I mean, honestly, to be able to have friends, mentors, collaborators, there's so many layers to these four humans that I love so much. You've coached so many people," she continued.

Adam Levine at NBC's 'The Voice' Season 7 at Universal CityWalk on November 24, 2014, in Universal City, CA. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jason Kempin)

The 'Miss Me More' hitmaker further revealed that the group had successfully guided her earlier career, and that their "insights" and "highlights" would help her team similarly. "I knew she was going to be good at this, but I'm blown away. -Oh, my God. -Like, her song choices, the artists that she's chosen, the way she's got them collaborating," Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook lauded Ballerini.

"She is an absolute megastar. If you haven't had a chance to see 'Wicked', then you're probably one of five people left on the planet," Bublé made a point while introducing Erivo. "There's not an aspect of the entertainment business, being a singer, actor, dancer, performer, that she just isn't amazing at," he continued about the Tony winner. Erivo explained that being a mentor has been like "food for her soul"; she confessed to going back to drama school to teach students. "I love it because there's nothing more rewarding for me than taking the knowledge that I've learned and being able to, like, give it back to people and watching them grow," the 'Harriet' actress said.

"We've got Kate Hudson here, who's a badass. She's good at everything, and it's annoying. People know her as the actress, but now they're getting to know her as Kate Hudson, the singer," Levine lauded his best friend. The duo confessed to being thick friends since high school, "I've been a fan of the show, watched the show. To be here connecting through music is really special," Hudson reacted. The 'Glass Onion' actress recently released her debut music album titled 'Glorious', which trended at number 3 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart last year.

Legend felt that his team would resonate with Jones' young energy, "Coco is a multi-hyphenate. She's an actress. She's a singer, a songwriter, and a dancer. She's in the zeitgeist right now, and I think it's very close to where these artists can envision themselves being in the next couple of years," he said during her introduction. "I'm super excited. I'm thinking about how crucial this information is that we're giving them and how much they're going to appreciate it in the long run," Jones responded. The Grammy winner is well known for her 2022 hit single 'ICU' and plans to guide the contestants with her vast R&B knowledge.