Who are Aaron Rodgers's brothers? Jets QB snubs sibling's 'Bachelorette' run on Netflix show

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers opens up about his strained relationship with his brothers in Netflix show 'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma'

Aaron Rodgers, in the latest docu-series on Netflix, has spoken up about his strained relationship with his brothers, Luke and Jordan Rodgers. The family feud first came to light in 2016 when Jordan appeared on Jojo Fletcher's season of 'The Bachelorette' and revealed how Aaron had distanced himself from the rest of the family members.

The NFL star has mostly restrained from speaking about his family drama in the public domain. However, he gets extremely candid in a docu-series titled 'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma' that focuses on notable moments of his professional career and personal life.

Inside Aaron Rodgers's family drama

On the reality dating series, 'The Bachelorette', Jordan revealed that Aaron doesn't talk to family members. He said, “It’s just the way he’s chosen to do life. I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke].”

The tension escalated in April 2018 when Jordan posted a picture with his oldest brother, Luke, on National Sibling Day. Fans were quick to notice that he didn't include his second brother, Aaron.

Citing that the Instagram post was “probably intentional," a source close to People further added, “They are just like any other family, with petty arguments and jealousy and all the other things. But at the end of the day, they really do love each other. But the relationship is strained ... It’s unfortunate that the family’s drama is in the public eye, and that Jordan will do something like this to drum up more attention that is unnecessary.”

The drama continued on social media when Jordan accused Aaron of not reaching out to their parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers, during the 2018 California wildfires. It all began in November 2018, when Aaron took his social media and announced his donation of $1 million to those impacted by wildfires in his home state of California.

Calling out Aaron, Jordon posted, “When your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe…. Everything else just feels like an act," as per a November 2018 report by People. The feud between the brothers is said to have stemmed from lifelong sibling rivalry which only worsened their relationship with time.

Aaron Rodgers addresses his family feud in 'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma'

Aaron Rodgers candidly speaks about his family feud in Netflix's 'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma' (Youtube/@netflix)

In Netflix's three-part docu-series, the quarterback briefly addresses what went wrong between him and his brothers. He says, “It wasn’t like I was super-duper close with everybody in the family. In actuality, it goes back to stuff from high school that made me feel distant. Stuff from college, stuff post-college. And I was quiet about it. Because I thought the best way to do it, was just, don’t talk about it publicly. And what do they do?”

When Jordon first made their family feud public on 'The Bachelorette', Aaron was upset and he now calls it a “bulls**t show", as per Time. The relationship between Aaron and his family hasn't rbeen epaired with time despite attempts from both sides. "Losing friendships, family. It was heartbreaking," he says in the Netflix release.

