Snoop Dogg pulled all the right moves to win over this 4-chair turn singer — and it totally worked

‘The Voice’ coaches fought over a Dallas native after her 4-chair turn performance—but luck (or maybe Snoop Dogg’s 'seduction') won out in the end.

Georgia Starnes, a 21-year-old singer from Dallas, Texas, knocked it out of the park with her performance in 'The Voice' Season 26 Blind Auditions, earning her the coveted four-chair turn. Starnes delivered a stunning rendition of Sam Smith's 'Too Good at Goodbyes' last year, starting with her powerful vocals as the instruments gradually built up. The coaches were visibly taken aback by the 21-year-old's performance, each thinking whether to press the button or not. Michael Bublé pounced on the opportunity as he looked to the other coaches and said, "I have to." However, as Bublé pressed the button, Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani shared a smile as they both continued to press the button as well.

With only Reba McEntire remaining, she pressed the button a few moments later, resulting in the iconic four-chair turn that had the audience and Starnes' parents cheering and celebrating. As she ended her performance, crescendoing with the titular words of the song, "I'm way too good at goodbyes..." The best part of the Blind Auditions is seeing the coaches have their jaws on the floor as they turn to face the contestants. And Bublé definitely shared that sentiment. As the coaches faced Starnes, he went on to say, "You don't look like the sound that comes out of your body." Bublé continued with his hilarious remark as he said, "I feel like we have that in common because when I start to sing, people expect to see an 80-year-old white guy."

As the coaches each shared their remark, they tried to woo Starnes to their side, as is the case, everytime a four-chair turn happens. Stefani took a more personal approach as she asked Starnes about her musical journey, "Identity is everything. That's what music is all about: touching each other's souls with our story. So, I would love to help you find that. Team Gwen right here, welcome!" A very amused Starnes replied, "The outfit's selling me."

Stefani, clad in her baggy camo ensemble adorned with shiny sequins, wasted no time as she got up, strutted around, and playfully opened her jacket to turn the moment into an impromptu fashion show. As each coach gave their judgment, what followed was a simple yet special moment as Snoop Dogg took off his shades while talking. "Before I hit the button, I was hearing a bunch of, like, 'Oh, that sounds amazing. What is this? What could be connected to this voice?" Snoop then gave a dramatic pause as he took off the shades. "When I turned around and I was seeing you, I was like, 'Wait a minute.' “I feel for you because it is so easy to be seduced by Snoop or Reba or Gwen,” Bublé said.

As the coaches were done with their remarks, they all continued to flaunt their individual achievements; it seemed as if all four really wanted Starnes to be on their team. Stefani tried her one last attempt as she flaunted being the longest to have been a coach in 'The Voice.' However, Snoop did a mic drop moment as he went on to say, "Georgia, not only was I signed to Death Row Records in 1992, but I am now the owner of Death Row Records. Snoop's persuasion definitely came through, as Starnes ended up choosing Team Snoop. Snoop rushed to the stage as he draped the Texas native with his very own Death Row Records chain, crafted from 14-karat gold and adorned with diamonds.