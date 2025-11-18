Which game is 'The Legend of Zelda' movie based on? First-look drops major hint

The chatter after the first look images has been about which game the movie's plotline is based on

Now that the much-awaited 'The Legend of Zelda's first-look has dropped, the chatter has moved onto fans speculating which the live-action movie is based on. Earlier, the first images of the fantasy adventure film starring Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link and Bo Bragason as the titular Zelda were released.

From the official images, the buzz is that the pictures have offered a major hint on which iconic game the movie is based on. In reality, 'The Legend of Zelda' can pick from any of the games to adapt. However, latest from the latest images suggest the movie could likely be based on 'Breath of the Wild'.

Zelda's blue tunic, according to ScreenRant's Craig Elvy, makes the connection to 'Breath of the Wild' considering the live-action look shares a lot in common with the 2017 game. The hint could be a possible hunt, as are the movie images, and the absence of Link's signature pointy hat. That said, Elvy added that the green outfit also adds a twist to the speculations. For now, it appears that the images are more of a mix of the multiple Zelda elements.

The rumor mills on the movie plot have begun churning after Nintendo's head honcho, Shigeru Miyamoto, released a statement on X, along with the images. "This is Miyamoto," he said. Filming is underway for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda in a lush, natural setting, with Bo Bragason-san, who will play Zelda, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san, who will play Link. Filming is on track for the film’s release on May 7, 2027. It will take a while until the release, so we would be grateful if you would wait patiently and look forward to it."

"I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of ‘The Legend of Zelda,’ Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san. I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen," he had announced leading up to his latest update.

Earlier, the video game giant had spoken of more game-to-film adaptations following the success of the Super Mario movie. "We are continuing to prepare for the ongoing release of movies in the future," Nintendo said. But the suggestion of more exciting movies already being planned has fans excited. At the time of writing, there is no official plotline for the film, but with production on floors, it's only a matter of time before we get more updates trickling in.