Who stars in ‘Legend of Zelda’? Iconic characters make royal debut in live-action movie first look

Fans got the first glimpse of Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link

In what comes as a major update, Nintendo released the first set of photos showing the live-action movie stars of its 'The Legend of Zelda.' The pictures were posted on the Nintendo Today app and give the first glimpse of Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link.

This is Miyamoto. Filming is underway for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda in a lush, natural setting, with Bo Bragason-san who will play Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san who will play Link (1/2). pic.twitter.com/fbadNgaDqY — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) November 17, 2025

The confirmation from the video game giant comes days after reports emerged that production was underway in New Zealand. There were unofficial photos and videos that did the rounds on social media featuring the two and a third actor in what appeared to be a forest scene.

The first leaks had fans strongly speculating that Dichen Lachman ('Altered Carbon') was cast as Zelda's trusty aide and friend, Impa. However, there has been no official confirmation about the 'Severance' star's casting. The images show Zelda in blue attire, wherein Link is seen in a green tunic. The project was officially announced in 2023 and is produced by Nintendo's creative head honchoShigeru Miyamoto. Wes Ball and Derek Connolly have been tapped to direct and write, respectively.

"This is Miyamoto," said Miyamoto said a statement posted to social media earlier today. "Filming is underway for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda in a lush, natural setting, with Bo Bragason-san, who will play Zelda, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san, who will play Link. Filming is on track for the film’s release on May 7, 2027. It will take a while until the release, so we would be grateful if you would wait patiently and look forward to it."

Previously, Nintendo had spoken of more game-to-film adaptations following the success of the Super Mario movie. "We are continuing to prepare for the ongoing release of movies in the future," Nintendo said. But the suggestion of more exciting movies already being planned has fans excited.

Last week, Nintendo announced more details of its upcoming animated sequel, 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie'. Marvel star Brie Larson will portray Princess Rosalina in the film, while Chris Pratt voices Mario. Bowser Jr. will be voiced by Oppenheimer star Bennie Safdie. That movie releases on April 3, 2026.