Carrie Underwood blushing on ‘American Idol’ had Ryan Seacrest asking that one question we all thought

"I love that each challenge you push yourself and you try to do different kind of songs," Carrie Underwood shared.

Carrie Underwood couldn't stop blushing while watching 'American Idol' contestant John Foster's performance! During the April 28 episode of 'American Idol,' which showcased “iconic Idol moments,” Foster decided to take things back to 2003 when Randy Travis and Underwood performed a beautiful rendition of "I Told You So" on the ABC singing show. According to TV Insider, Foster kicked off his performance on a stool, but after receiving some valuable advice from mentor Fantasia Barrino, he wrapped up his set by walking towards the esteemed judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood and the studio audience.

Foster ended his performance right in front of Underwood. At that point in time, Foster showed his respect and admiration to Underwood by tipping off his hat to her. Soon after, Underwood told Foster, “I’m blushing! I love that in each challenge you push yourself and you try to do different kinds of songs, or you lose the guitar, or you do different things. I love watching you grow every time you take the stage. I’ll speak for Randy Travis when I say I really think he would’ve liked that.”

Before giving his feedback on Foster's performance, Bryan went on to ask the rising country star, “You know [Carrie’s] husband’s a hockey player, right?” Then, Underwood entered the chat and playfully said, "My husband’s a big man!” For those of you who are unaware, let us share with you that Underwood has been happily married to retired NHL star Mike Fisher since 2010, and the pair shares two sons, Isaiah Michael and Jacob Bryan.

Soon after, Bryan chimed in, “[John’s] just up there, singing right to Carrie! I’m like, ‘Boy, you better get back there!'” Then, Foster grinned and reassured, “All respect, all respect.” Before the commercial break, Ryan Seacrest, the host of the show, asked Underwood, "Is your husband watching?” In her response, the "If I Didn't Love You' hitmaker exclaimed, "Of course!” Foster was one of the 10 artists who received enough votes from the fans to stay in the competition.

During a private confessional, Foster gushed over Underwood and said, “Carrie Underwood’s kind of been my voice on the panel. In my first audition, she asked me to sing a second song, and if I didn’t sing that second song, Luke [Bryan] would’ve been a no. This is my way to say, ‘I love you, Carrie. Thank you for all the support'.” On the other hand, Underwood also had nothing but good things to say about Foster. While having a chat with People magazine after the episode dropped, Underwood disclosed why she has a soft spot for Foster. At that point in time, Underwood said, "He's so sweet and fresh-faced, and he's one of those people that I feel like... don't even really know how good you are, kind of thing. Week to week, we have watched him progress so much. We were talking after his performance, me, Luke [Bryan], and [Lionel Richie], and we were just saying he's probably the one that has grown the most since he's been here."