Ryan Seacrest’s quick thinking may have just saved this ‘Wheel of Fortune’ player thousands

Ryan Seacrest didn’t hesitate to save a ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant from facing a huge loss. Despite being an amateur at hosting the game show, Seacrest helped a player win some extra bucks. In a September 2024 episode, the contestants — Clayton, Erica, and Jess — all received great support from the host, who kept reminding them to be careful with their solves. His advice to Clayton especially became a turning point for the contestant. In the puzzle round, the latter was leading his co-contestant Jess and landed on the Express $1,000 tile. He decided to “ride the train” or keep guessing letters, with each earning him $1000.

Under the 'Traditional Tea Ceremony' category, Clayton came close to guessing the word and still had a chance to play his luck. The money only applied to consonants, so after he ran out of vowels, the game became tricky. He could either keep guessing the letters or solve the puzzle, and the contestant chose the latter. That was until Seacrest interjected! The host objected to his decision, saying, “Are you sure you don’t want more cash? Hurry!” Despite the intense pressure, Clayton took the host’s advice and guessed a few more letters. This pretty much doubled his tally and bolstered his chance of going to the Bonus Round.

The contestant ultimately guessed the puzzle and went to the Bonus Round, and a little credit goes to Seacrest. As the round cut for a commercial break, the host explained to Clayton why he prompted him to guess more. “Man, I just wanted to make sure you got as much as you could,” he said, to which the contestant reciprocated with an appreciative shrug. Although Clayton made it to the Bonus Round, he lost the round and the potential $40,000 prize with it. Fans took to social media to poke fun at the hilarious and intense exchange between Seacrest and the contestant. “You sure you want more cash?” an X user wrote with laughing emojis.

“Definitely an Edd Byrnes vibe there,” another added. Seacrest, who was admittedly a fan of the game show, replaced veteran host Pat Sajak in September last year. The latter announced his retirement in a statement in July 2024. “The time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride,” the statement read, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Sajak also welcomed Seacrest onboard before bidding farewell.

“Ryan loves Wheel as much as we do and is the perfect person to continue the show’s four-decade success into the future,” the retired host gushed. Seacrest, who is known for his hosting gig for ‘American Idol,’ took to social media to pen a heartfelt tribute to Sajak. “Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with 'Wheel of Fortune'!” he wrote in the caption. He further praised the veteran’s “dedication, charm, and wit” that became a huge part of the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ DNA. “You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era,” he added.