‘American Idol’ winner reveals heartbreaking reason she’s back to singing on the subway: ‘I have to...’

Over the course of 23 seasons, 'American Idol' has produced several successful winners like Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson. However, winning the show doesn’t always guarantee long-term success. One former 'American Idol' winner who had already faced significant struggles before her victory couldn't replicate the success of her predecessors. Despite making headlines as the show's winner, she was unable to fully bask in the glory, and it remains one of the show's most heartbreaking outcomes.

The contestant in discussion is 'American Idol' Season 18's winner, Samantha Diaz from Harlem, who performs under the stage name Just Sam. A subway singer since middle school, Sam revealed that she lives with her grandmother in the Frederick Douglass Projects during auditions. "Grandma adopted me and my sister because our parents couldn't raise us," Sam shared, while adding, "I just want to give her back everything she gave me," as per MJ's Big Blog.

During her audition, Sam sang Lauren Daigle's 'You Say,' but nerves got the best of her. She struggled to get past the first line, restarting twice before breaking down in tears. The judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, gathered around to comfort her. To calm her nerves, Perry gently told her, "You are safe." Soon, Sam shifted into her comfort zone by performing the routine she usually does while singing on New York subways. She then delivered a powerful rendition of Andra Day's 'Rise Up', and manages to move judges.

Bryan told her, "A lot of people come in here and they haven't lived the struggles you have. You have those qualities in your voice to tell stories, and you can sing really beautifully." Perry praised her heart and humility, saying, "Remember where you came from, and sing to where you want to go." Richie then asked a heartfelt question, "Have you ever, in your whole life, felt safe?" Sam broke down in tears, replying, "I'm not used to people caring without needing or just pretending."

Richie stood up and hugged her, assuring her, "I want you to feel safe. We got you. I want you to rely on us to coach you through." Overcome with emotion, Sam asked the judges to pray with her. “I’m so grateful you guys even listened to me,” she said, crying. The audition ended with all four holding hands and later walks away with a Golden Ticket to Hollywood.

After winning 'American Idol' Season 18, Sam found herself back on the subway singing for survival, far from the stardom fans expected, as per The Things. Talking about the harsh reality of the music industry, she confessed, "I thought it was going to be easy. Just go to the studio, record, and put out music, and that’s not how the world works. That’s not how the industry works. It takes time, and it takes money that I don’t have. It takes patience."

Sam then revealed that leaving her label came at a steep cost, saying, "I'm not even going to tell you guys the amount of money that I had to pay after leaving the label to claim songs that I already recorded. And I invested in myself and ended up broke. That's the truth." Despite these struggles, Sam hasn't given up. "I have people who are helping me," she shared. Sam further admitted, "I'm putting out music when I can and when it's ready." Sam then continued, "It's just hard because I'm coming out of pocket and have bills to pay. And American Idol is not going to pay my bills." Sam then added, "I have to pay my rent. I have to make sure that I’m eating every day, which is hard to do."