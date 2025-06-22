These 5 ‘Shark Tank’ inventions turned one deal into millions — some are now household names

These 5 'Shark Tank' products made it big after their appearance on the show, proving once again that there is always room for innovation

Since its premiere on August 9, 2009, 'Shark Tank' has served as a launching pad for several businesses. While not every entrepreneur found success, many turned their dreams into reality with life-changing deals. Here is a look at the top five successful products that achieved success after their appearance on the show.



1. DUDE Wipes

DUDE Wipes appeared on Shark Tank in season 7, offering a more eco-friendly alternative to toilet paper. Developed by Chicago friends Sean Riley, Jeffrey Klimkowski, and Ryan Meegan, DUDE launched biodegradable and flushable wipes. The product was an instant hit with Mark Cuban, prompting him to invest $300,000 for a 25% stake in the company. The product has since evolved into a national brand, stocked in Walmart, Target, and Amazon. DUDE Wipes has also partnered with Fight CRC, an organization focused on colorectal cancer awareness. The company’s annual revenue now exceeds $70 million, as reported by Forbes last year.

2. Scrub Daddy

Scrub Daddy is a smiley-faced sponge that’s far more than meets the eye. Made from a unique polymer that changes texture based on water temperature, firm in cold water and soft in warm water, Scrub Daddy is both scratch-free and incredibly effective at cleaning a variety of surfaces. Inventor Aaron Krause presented the product in Season 4, where Lori Greiner invested $200,000 for a 20% stake, as reported by Failory. The product became a phenomenon thanks in part to Lori’s QVC and retail connections. Today, Scrub Daddy is a cleaning empire valued at over $200 million, with a full line of scrubbing tools available in major retail stores across the U.S.



3. Bombas

Bombas transformed basic socks into comfortable, high-quality essentials with a social mission. David Heath and Randy Goldberg pitched their brand in the premiere episode of season 6. The concept impressed Daymond John, who invested $200,000 for 17.5% equity. The brand quickly scaled through e-commerce and strategic giving partnerships. Bombas has since expanded into T-shirts and underwear. With annual revenue surpassing $100 million for the first time in 2018. The brand showed aggressive growth, with $256.8 million in net e-commerce sales in 2024, according to ECDB.

4. The Original Comfy

Invented by brothers Brian and Michael Speciale, the brand blends the idea of warmth and comfort in the form of wearable blanket hoodies. In season 9, episode 13, the duo pitched their business, impressing the shark Barbara Corcoran, who invested $50,000 for a 30% stake in the company. The product quickly earned massive attention across social media, making it one of the hottest-selling products. It has generated over $550M in sales to date, as reported by Shark Tank Recap.



5. HelloPrenup

HelloPrenup helps couples create affordable prenups online—without legal complexity. It was founded by family law attorney Julia Rodgers and tech entrepreneur Sarabeth Jaffe to modernize the outdated and expensive prenup process. They pitched the business in Season 13 and secured a deal with Kevin O’Leary and Nirav Tolia, who invested $150,000 for 30% equity. Since its appearance, Hello Prenup has gained massive attention for offering a transparent and user-friendly legal solution. Last year, the company announced growth of over 14,000%, as reported by Newswire.