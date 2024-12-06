Where was 'Mary' filmed? A look at Netflix's biblical film's stunning landscape

'Mary', on Netflix, shows the journey of Mary, who is forced into hiding and escaping to Egypt with her son, Jesus

Netflix, in its upcoming movie 'Mary', is bringing a fresh perspective on the life of Mary by showcasing her journey before and after the birth of Jesus. Starring Anthony Hopkins in a pivotal role, the trailer of the film has already enchanted viewers, with its intriguing storytelling and enchanting backdrop of Morocco.

'Mary' features Israeli actor Noa Cohen in the role of Virgin Mary while Ido Tako, known for 'The Vanishing Soldier' will appear as Joseph. The filming took place from January 2024 to March 2024, in the mild weather conditions of Morocco. The crew made use of the country's stunning deserts and historical architecture to align with the ancient setting to the film. Here are the major locations in Morocco where 'Mary was filmed:

1. Ouarzazate

A still from 'Mary' trailer (YouTube/@netflix)

Ouarzazate is a popular tourist destination in Morocco. Also called as the 'Door of the Desert', the city has impressive ancient structures. It is also a notable filming location as many international studios have utilized the city's landscape in their stories. 'Gladiator' (2000) and 'The Mummy' (1999) are some of the many films shot here. TV series like 'Game of Thrones' and 'Outer Banks' have also shot some scenes here. The city also has studio facilities, enabling filmmakers to shoot some interior scenes.

2. Taourirt Kasbah

A still from 'Mary' trailer (YouTube/@netflix)

Taourirt Kasbah is an historical landmark in Morocco. It is a fortified residence complex, also called as kasbah which is believed to have first built in the 17th century. This location has appeared in 'Gladiator' and 'Prince of Persia'.

3. Kasbah Ait Ben Haddou

A still from 'Mary' trailer (YouTube/@netflix)

Kasbah Ait Ben Haddou is also a key filming location for Netflix's 'Mary'. This small village in Morocco is a UNESCO World Heritage site. It is an ancient mud brick fortress.

When will 'Mary' release?

A still from 'Mary' (YouTube/@netflix)

The official synopsis for 'Mary' on Netflix reads, "A miraculous conception. A merciless king. A murderous pursuit. Mary's journey to give birth to Jesus unfolds in this biblical coming-of-age epic."

Anthony Hopkins is set to appear as King Herod. The film is scheduled to release on Friday, December 6, exclusively on Netflix.

'Mary' trailer