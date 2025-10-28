‘Reacher’ star Alan Ritchson reveals a softer side in upcoming film ‘Playdate' — and he’ll surprise you

'Playdate' director Luke Greenfield said that the upcoming action-comedy will make "a lot of peple cry"

Fans will soon get to see the funny side of 'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson in Prime Video's upcoming action-comedy film 'Playdate.' The movie follows two suburban dads, Brian Jennings (Kevin James) and Jeff Eamon (Alan Ritchson), who find themselves in wild spy chaos after an assassin crashes a pizza joint called 'Buckee Cheese'. Along with Ritchson and James, the forthcoming film also stars Sarah Chalke, Alan Tudyk, Stephen Root, and Isla Fisher. The comedy film, directed by Luke Greenfield, best known for his works on 'The Girl Next Door' and 'Let's Be Cops,' is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2025.

During a recent interview with ScreenRant, Greenfield candidly spoke about 'Playdate' and revealed that Ritchson was the first cast member to get on board. "When I got this script for Playdate, I immediately sent it to him, as we were dying to work together. I immediately sent it to him, and I said, 'This could bring you back into comedy, dude. This could bring you back to the Blue Mountain State [era].' A little more grounded of a character, and he was in right away. So, we were off and running," Ritchson told the media outlet.

Elsewhere in the interview, Greenfield also gushed over Ritchson's acting chops as well as comedy timing and mentioned that the actor nailed his vision of Jeff in 'Playdate.' "There's a lot of heartfelt stuff, it's about fathers and sons, and it's about sometimes very tough father-son relationships. He's really gonna surprise you. A lot of people cry in this movie. It's pretty crazy. So he came on first, and then I'd never met Kevin James. He came on second, and then came Isla Fisher and Paul Walter Hauser and Alan Tudyk and Stephen Root, and Sarah Chalke. It's incredible," Ritchson added.

On October 8, Prime Video dropped the official trailer of 'Playdate' on all its socials, and fans flooded the comments section with exciting messages. One Instagram user wrote, "This looks so good!!!! 🔥." A second user penned, "Alan is out here playing the perfect combo of Thad AND reacher? Or am I the only one catching the vibe?" Another netizen went on to say, "This is one of the feel-good movies you see in the 2000s! And I am all for it." A fourth fan commented, "Omg Kevin James, Alan Ritchson & Alan Tudyk... can't wait!"