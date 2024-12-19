Peacock's 'Laid' has jokes for days, but when it comes to romance it's a no-go

Being unlucky in love is one thing, but getting your former lovers killed is another, and this is exactly what is happening with Ruby (Stephanie Hsu) in Paramount's rom-com flick 'Laid.' Created by Nahnatchka Khan, Sally Bradford, and McKenna, the romantic comedy is based on the Australian series of the same name. While December is vibing with the holiday season, 'Laid' is a quirky attempt and stands out with an amazing initial hook, which is indeed funny but fails to fully encash its romance genre.

'Laid' thrives with its genre-blending elements, but still one cannot claim it to be significant or something they have never seen before, making the show fall short despite its promising trailer. In short, 'Laid' became the scapegoat for the uneven exploration of romance, which, in my opinion, had to be the backbone of the storyline.

'Laid' explores past relationships with dark humor

The plot of 'Laid' encapsulates a Seattle-based party planner, Ruby, whose life drastically turns when she discovers that her former romantic partners are dying under inexplicable circumstances. As more of her past partners meet untimely deaths, Ruby realizes that only those she had meaningful relationships with are targeted. Desperate for answers, she teams up with her best friend and roommate, AJ (Zosia Mamet), to track down her remaining exes and warn them before it’s too late. Their quest leads them through a series of comedic encounters, and along the way, they enlist the help of Richie (Michael Angarano), whose knowledge might be the key to solving the mystery.

I just loved the plotline of the show, as it has all the ingredients for a perfect show; however, that does not mean that the series is ideal, as it is greatly impacted by the lack of focus on the love story and heavily relies on the friendship between Ruby and AJ. There’s an underlying subplot about emotional baggage and unresolved past relationships coming back to haunt you, which I am sure many can relate to. Unfortunately, 'Laid' struggles when it comes to Ruby’s romantic prospects. Despite being central to the show’s premise, most of Ruby’s exes are flatly written and forgettable. The narrative treats them as plot devices that can be disposed of rather than fully carving out memorable characters.

Stephanie Hsu and Zosia Mamet's friendship takes the cake in 'Laid'

The heart of 'Laid' has to be Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu, who brings rawness to the character of Ruby. Hsu's portrayal is grounded and comes across as a genuine case of a clueless protagonist who is in the midst of a mess. I especially loved Ruby's vulnerable moments as Hsu lends an air of authenticity to the character's vulnerable moments. Another thing that works greatly in the favor of the series has to be the beautiful friendship between Ruby and AJ (Zosia Mamet). Their friendship came across as natural and fun and acted like an emotional core of the show.

Mamet's portrayal of AJ is another highlight of 'Laid,' as the talented actor adds her no-nonsense charm to the character. She shines especially with her dialogue delivery and perfect comedic timing. That said, 'Laid' is a refreshing and entertaining entry into the rom-com genre, with stellar acting chops. However, when you are making a show in the romantic genre, the expectations of the viewers are bound to see a love story. While there is a love story, it falls flat and fails to make any impression. In the end, 'Laid' surely deserves to be watched, but if you are looking for a romantic story, then you'll be greatly disappointed.

