'Little People Big World’ fans spotted an odd detail after Amy Roloff shared a rare family photo

While Amy Roloff offered a rare glimpse into her family, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but spot one noticeable detail

'Little People Big World' star Amy Roloff is giving her fans a closer look at her personal life! As per InTouch Weekly, the TLC reality star took to her Instagram page in December 2024 and shared a photo that featured all her family members except her daughter Molly Roloff. In the picture posted, Amy can be seen posing alongside her husband Chris Marek, and her several children and grandchildren. “Thanksgiving may have passed and Christmas is at our heels but this … is everything to me. Love [heart emoji] my family," Amy wrote over the photograph. Along with this, Amy added Charlie Peacock's song 'My Family My Love' to the post.

The family photograph showed Jeremy Roloff and his wife, Audrey Roloff, and their four children Ember, Bode, Radley, and Mirabella. On the other hand, when we talk about Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach Roloff, he can be seen giggling with his wife Tori Roloff, and their three kids Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah. In addition to them, Amy's youngest son Jacob Rolof,f and his wife, Isabel Rock, were also captured in the photo alongside their son Mateo.

Soon after Amy uploaded her family photo on social media, many fans rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the Roloff family's fun gathering. However, some eagle-eyed fans couldn't stop talking about Molly's absence from the family photograph. One social media user asked, "Where is Molly and her husband?" Followed by a second user who penned, "Aww this melt my heart just missing Molly!" Another user chimed in, "Great picture, can’t believe how much it’s grown. Just missing Molly. Happy Holidays to this family. 😘🌹👏🎄." A user went on to say, "Beautiful picture.. so happy for Amy that she got a semi complete family portrait.. Molly is missing." Another netizen stated, "This makes my heart so happy to see all the kids together. I know Molly and co were missed. I love seeing you all together ❤️."

For the unversed, let us share with you that Amy and her ex-husband, Matthew Roloff, who were married from 1987 to 2016, share four kids. Following her split from Matthew, Amy went on to marry Marek in 2021. In the last couple of years, Molly has stayed away from the limelight and led a private life. Molly hasn't appeared on the 'Little People Big World' since 2019. At the moment, Molly lives in Spokane with her husband, Joel Silvius. Molly and Silvius exchanged their vows in August 2017 at Roloff Farms.

Molly and Silvius purchased their first home together in 2018. Their 2,688-square-foot ranch-style home consists of four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two-car garage. According to a report by Distractify, the one-story property is situated on a 1/4-acre lot with a "large, gorgeously landscaped backyard, within walking distance of schools and parks." In April 2022, Zach paid a visit to Molly's home and marked his sister's special milestone with an Instagram post. At that point, Zach simply captioned the post, "My little sister Molly and her husband Joel bought a house! Congratulations to them! We had a great time in Spokane this weekend with them."