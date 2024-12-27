Amy Roloff opens up about the future of ‘Little People, Big World’ after season 25: "My family and I..."

After 17 years, Little People, Big World has reached its final chapter. Amy Roloff, matriarch of the Roloff family, recently confirmed that there are no plans for new episodes following the conclusion of season 25, leaving fans disappointed and nostalgic over the beloved TLC series. In an Instagram post, Amy expressed her gratitude and the family’s decision to step away from filming. She wrote, “My family and I really needed to take a break…Being a parent means raising your kids to find their own path, and I’m here to support them as they do just that.”

The iconic series debuted in 2006, chronicling the lives of the Roloff family as they navigated the challenges and joys of running Roloff Farms in Oregon. Over the years, viewers have witnessed marriages, divorces, new births, and countless family milestones. After 25 seasons, the Roloffs are ready to turn the page. As per InTouch Weekly, one major factor in the show’s conclusion was the evolving priorities of the Roloff children. Zach Roloff, the last sibling still filming, confirmed during a February episode of his Raising Heights podcast that he and his wife, Tori, would no longer participate.

Tori exclaimed, “Let’s just talk about the elephant in the room. Are we coming back to Little People, Big World? We are not. We made that pretty clear in the last cycle. But I don’t think it’s been officially announced to people that we are not coming back...We are done.” Zach added, "The chapter is closed regardless of us being asked back or not. We made it pretty clear. We’re done with that chapter for multiple reasons. This last cycle was rough. Between the family and the farm deal, we were done with it."

As per The Sun, the decision came after a tumultuous year of filming, which highlighted strained family dynamics, particularly between Zach and his father, Matt Roloff. Their rift originated from Matt’s controversial decision not to sell Roloff Farms to any of his children, leading Zach and Tori to relocate to Washington in 2021. The final season featured emotional moments, including Matt expressing disappointment over Zach and Tori’s absence from a fundraiser organized by Amy. Amy and Matt both acknowledged the importance of their time on the show.

Matt shared his pride in the series, saying, "I feel very secure in what we've put on air — so the idea of not doing any more TV at all sounds fine by me…I'm just thinking about what a journey…Our family, we love each other... there's been ups and downs as you can imagine but I think — all in all — I think we've accomplished some good things.” Amy echoed the sentiment, thanking fans for their unwavering support. She said, “One of the things I’ve learned in life is to take each day one at a time, especially when things feel tough. You never think you’re going to make it through, but step by step, you do…”