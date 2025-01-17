‘Little People, Big World’ star Matt Roloff looks unrecognizable in new look: "Is Kody Brown your...?”

‘Little People, Big World’ star Matt Roloff looks completely unrecognizable in his latest post, sparking bizarre questions from fans

Is Matt Roloff sporting a brand-new look? ‘Little People, Big World’ star has fans buzzing about his apparent transformation after returning to Instagram following a two-month break, and honestly, it’s left everyone a bit puzzled. The 63-year-old TLC personality shared a shirtless beach selfie on Tuesday, January 8, showing off wavy, long locks—a major departure from his signature short haircut. The surprising change caught fans off guard, but some inconsistencies in the photo have sparked speculation that the hairstyle might be the work of AI or photo editing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff)

“Lovin’ my best life! Ha,” Roloff captioned the photo, hinting that he might be joking about the new look. He added in the post, “Livin’ and Lovin’ life.” The comments section quickly lit up with questions and speculation. “Is that really your hair?” one person asked, while another joked, “Is it a WIG?” A third seemed certain, declaring the hairstyle “can’t be real,” while someone else hedged their bets, writing, “Not sure if this is AI or not, so can’t comment.”

A screenshot of Kody Brown from a confessional in 'Sister Wives' Season 18 (Image Source: YouTube | TLC)

Others couldn’t resist comparing Roloff’s new look to 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown, known for his long, wavy locks. “Is Kody Brown your brother?” one person quipped, while another added with a crying-laughing emoji, “You look like that dude from Sister Wives…” Interestingly, Roloff’s recent Instagram posts showed no signs of a dramatic hair transformation. A photo shared in November 2024 from his trip to the Virgin Islands revealed his usual short haircut, partially hidden under a hat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff)

While Roloff’s recent Instagram post has sparked attention for noticeable changes in his appearance, the TLC star has never undergone cosmetic surgery. Instead, these changes are due to corrective measures he pursued for health reasons. Born with diastrophic dysplasia, a rare form of dwarfism that impacts cartilage, bone growth, and height, Matt has undergone numerous surgeries throughout his life to address related health challenges. In a recent season, he revealed having surgery to widen his esophagus, which had become too large for his body, causing it to kink, as per Screenrant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassie DiLaura (@cassiedilaura)

However, after 25 successful seasons, ‘Little People, Big World’ is coming to an end. The series, which first aired in 2006, offered a heartfelt glimpse into the lives of the Roloff family, including parents Matt and Amy Roloff and their children. According to a source from Entertainment Tonight, the decision to cancel the long-running show had been in the works for some time. “Little People is done. They were going to end the show before doing the weddings; it’s been a long time coming,” the source revealed. “It doesn’t really have anything to do with the cast members. But many had been ready for it to be over and aren't too sad it’s come to an end.”



Roloff, however, remains open to continuing filming, displaying what a source described as a “workaholic” mindset. In contrast, his fiancée Caryn Chandler is ready to move on. “Matt has this workaholic, don’t-stop attitude and couldn’t stop himself from doing more seasons, but Caryn is mostly happy it’s now done,” the source explained, as per Reality Tidbit. The source also shared insights into how the family is adjusting to the show's conclusion. “They’re sad they will not be getting paid again, but they enjoyed their time on the show and they are ready to retire soon,” the source said. “They are excited for a much-needed rest.”