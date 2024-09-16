Where is Kimberly Cobb now? 'I Love A Mama's Boy' alum makes bold career move after Matt McAdams split

AUSTIN, TEXAS: 'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Matt McAdams's ex-fiance Kimberly Cobb is currently enjoying her best life in San Diego, California, especially after her split from Matt McAdams. Kim is thriving as a social media influencer and marketing professional. She also hosts the 'My Lips Aren’t Sealed' Podcast.

After Kim's high-profile breakup with a TLC show star, she embarked on a profound journey of self-discovery. The split ignited a powerful realization about her own self-worth, leading her to channel her experiences into a bold new venture. She made her adult website debut to promote body positivity. She has also backed her adult website profile, claiming that there's nothing shameful about the adult industry as long as boundaries are respected. Meanwhile, in a previous episode of 'The Sarah Fraser Show', Kim reflected on body positivity and shared that it was cool to be super skinny in the 2000s, she didn't fit that mold. However, an American Eagle's body positivity advertisement changed her perspective. Since then, she has stopped comparing herself to others and embraced her body. Additionally, she has been using all her social media platforms to inspire others.

Why did 'I Love A Mama's Boy' stars Kimberly Cobb and Matt McAdams split?

'I Love A Mama's Boy' stars Kimberly Cobb and Matt McAdams were together for five years after meeting for the first time in 2017. Kim had always been bothered by Matt's closeness with his mother Kelly McAdams. Despite her efforts to navigate the challenges, she eventually reached her breaking point.

Kim landed an incredible job opportunity in Austin, Texas, and saw it as the perfect chance to start a new life with Matt. However, Matt's refusal to leave his mother's side was the catalyst that opened Kim's eyes to the toxic dynamics at play. The duo separated ways and later Kim revealed on her social media that Matt's lack of support led to their split while claiming that there was no hope of reconciliation.

Kimberly Cobb details the 'cringiest' moments of Kelly and Matt McAdams

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 mother and son duo Kelly and Matt McAdams have been even closer than usual, often leaving his girlfriends feeling adrift. Matt notably proposed to his mother Kelly before he actually popped the question to Kimberly Cobb. Although it was just a practice run, the moment was widely considered cringe-worthy.

However, Kim has listed two dramatic moments that she actually found quite embarrassing. In the podcast, she shared, "I think from both seasons I would have to say the lingerie shopping... the robe itself was probably the cringiest thing ever." She referred to the moment when Kelly went lingerie shopping with her son, Matt, for Kim, but ended up buying similar robes for herself.

Is 'I Love A Mama's Boy' alum Kimberly Cobb dating anyone?

'I Love A Mama's Boy' alum Kimberly Cobb is currently single but hopes to find a loving partner in the future. She is currently focusing on her mental health, and career, and growing her social group. She reflected on future dating, saying, "There are a lot of beautiful men here like whenever we do go out drinking or go to the bars or dancing whatever there are so many attractive people."

Kim has been traveling frequently and making new friends. Recently, she attended the 'Runway 40' Fashion Show and more celebrity events. Additionally, she has been enjoying her single life with her furry Pomeranian friend Louis. She also recently attended Luke Bryan's concert and met the country singer.

Kimberly Cobb files for protective order after Matt McAdams' abuse

'I Love A Mama's Boy' star Kimberly Cobb took a shocking legal step against her ex-fiance Matt McAdams in February 2022. Kim filed for a protective order against Matt McAdams accusing him of domestic abuse. She described Matt as a "narcissist, emotionally and physically controlling."

Matt allegedly isolated Kim from meeting her family and friends. However, the Season 2 finale of the TLC show offered a glimpse into Matt's irrational abusive behavior when he got offended after Kim broke up with him.

