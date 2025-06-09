‘American Idol’ alum says Carrie Underwood did what no judge has in years — and he's not wrong

Carrie Underwood faced backlash on ‘American Idol’ — but season 2 runner-up Clay Aiken says she made season 23 worth watching

It seems like Clay Aiken, who emerged as the runner-up in Season 2 of 'American Idol', loved the recent season of the ABC singing competition. Aiken may not have followed Season 23 of 'American Idol' episode-by-episode, but he noted that he saw a flash of the old days during the 2025 season. While having a conversation with Entertainment Now on June 4, Aiken mentioned that he observed how the fans struck a chord with 'relatable' contestants with great talent and how the audience managed to welcome different music genres like R&B and gospel. Along with this, Aiken also stated that it brought back memories of his season on 'American Idol.'

Aiken spotted a shift in Season 23 of 'American Idol.' While talking of the latest season, Aiken explained, “I think in some way, the fact that the audience said ‘we want the guy who we relate to’ kind of goes to show that networks don’t always know what audiences want. Sometimes audiences need to tell them, and they did this year, absolutely.” Apart from this, Aiken hopes that the judges will be open to sharing more constructive criticism in the upcoming seasons of 'American Idol.'

Following his audition on 'American Idol', Jamal Roberts was told by judge Carrie Underwood that he needed more “swagger” to match his big voice. Later on the show, Underwood called out Roberts after one of his performances and told him, “I feel like you missed such an opportunity to move around and entertain." Then, Underwood faced heavy backlash due to her harsh criticism of Roberts, but Aikan felt that Underwood did the right thing. Aiken continued, “The fact that Carrie gave Jamal some criticism is actually great because it’s not something that has been happening on ‘Idol’ in the last eight years or so, and I feel like that was missing. Maybe that’s why more people voted, because they heard Carrie kind of giving that constructive criticism (and wanted to weigh in).”

Aiken also sensed that since the time 'American Idol' moved from Fox to ABC, the judges are there on the show “to hold those chairs down … because after everybody performed, it’s like, ‘You’re a star! That’s great! You’re great! That was wonderful. That was the best!’ I’m like, ‘Why? What? What are you here for?' Like, there’s a happy medium, folks, between telling somebody that they need to sue their music teacher and telling them that they’re wonderful. There are constructive things that I still want after, you know, 22 years in this business."

During the same interview, Aiken remarked that the first season of 'American Idol', which aired in 2002, helped winner Kelly Clarkson and runner-up Justin Guarini achieve overnight stardom. When judge Simon Cowell looked at the talent pool for the second season, he figured that the audience would determine whether looks mattered more or talent. “Simon said that it was going to be talent over image in season two. You know, who goes further — (those who) look like pop stars, who fit that mold? Or will America choose the folks who are more relatable and look more like them?" Aiken told the media outlet.

In the end, Cowell's instincts were spot on. The Top 3 contestants of 'American Idol' Season 2, which included Aiken, Ruben Studdard, and Kimberly Locke, had powerful voices, but they lacked the typical pop star looks. “I think the audience really took part that season and changed the dynamic,” Aiken added. Over the years, 'American Idol' has evolved, and Aiken understands that now there is a flashier production than when he was a contestant. Aiken continued, "There are people who work there who I love dearly still, so no judgement."