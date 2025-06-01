This ‘American Idol’ finalist may not have won, but he just landed his dream gig — and fans are thrilled

John Foster is wasting no time after 'American Idol' as he just shared the stage with a country legend

'American Idol' runner-up John Foster is making his dreams come true! On Saturday, May 24, Foster took to his Instagram page and revealed that he recently got the golden opportunity to share the stage with Grand Ole Opry member Craig Morgan at the Cajun Country Jam in his native Louisiana. Along with this, the second surreal moment for Foster is that he will soon be making his Grand Ole Opry Debut on June 7. "Tonight I had the pleasure of singing with Grand Ole Opry member Craig Morgan, and I’m incredibly honored to announce that I will make my Opry debut on Saturday, June 7th!" Foster told his fans in his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Foster (@officialjohnfoster)

The 18-year-old country singer further added, "The first time I went to the Opry, I fought back tears because I was so overwhelmed with joy. As an amateur country music historian, there is no more significant place to my passion (country music) than the Grand Ole Opry. This has been my #1 dream ever since I started music, and now, because of your support, my dream will come true! I will NEVER be able to express my gratitude! Glory be to God! ❤️#JohnFoster #GrandOleOpry #Debut."

Soon after, Foster's friends and fans rushed to the comments section of the Instagram post to congratulate him on the major milestone. 'American Idol' finalist Thunderstorm Artis commented, "Brother!!! Congratulations!!! I’ll have to come watch for sure." Amanda Barise, who was among the Top 14 on 'American Idol' Season 23, wrote, “That’s incredible 👏👏👏👏👏." Another finalist, Victor Solomon, penned, "Yessirrr proud of you man!!!!🤲🏽🖤." Mattie Pruitt, who made it to the Top 8, expressed the same emotions by writing, "Ohhh yasssssss!!!" On the other hand, Breanna Nix, who finished in the third place, chimed in, "LETS GO ❤️🔥.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

For the unversed, Grand Ole Opry will be celebrating its monumental 100th anniversary in 2025. During each live show, renowned country music stars of the past, present, and future will be honored. Several artists will be taking over the stage at every live show. At the time of writing, the other artists set to perform alongside Foster on June 7 include Opry members Bill Anderson, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Mark Willis. Just a few days before his Grand Ole Opry debut, Foster will reunite with some of his 'American Idol' co-stars at a June 4 showcase concert that will take place in Nashville. The lineup for June 4 consists of 'American Idol' winner Jamal Roberts, Nix, Foster, Artis, Gabby Samone, Kolbi Jordan, and 'Idol' stars from previous seasons, too.

NBC's Opry 100 special will be hosted by none other than Opry member and country superstar Blake Shelton. While having a conversation with NBC, Shelton shed light on NBC's 'Opry 100: A Live Celebration' and exclaimed, "Becoming a member of the Opry is a highlight of my life and career, and 15 years later, I still get that same feeling of reverence and excitement every time I walk out on that stage. The Grand Ole Opry has been connecting the country music family for 100 years, and I'm so proud to be part of this historic celebration."