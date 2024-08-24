Where is Jill Ashock now? 'Outlast' Season 1 runner-up questions reality of Netflix's survival show

'Outlast' Season 1 star Jill Ashock has called out Netflix show's legitimacy

CHICAGO ISLAND, ALASKA: 'Outlast' star Jill Ashock readily accepts her role as the antagonist of the program, and she frequently expresses this opinion on social media. When the Kentucky native chose to play the survival competition game with no rules, she created a list of adversaries for herself. It was a comfort to see Jill falter in the end, but the private eye hasn't ceased voicing opinions. The 40-year-old 'Outlast' challenger was not a popular favorite. Jill leaned toward the attitude of being out for blood, even though the Netflix program appeared to be a cross between 'Alaskan Bush People' and 'The Hunger Games'.

Jill's previous experience as an EMT and fireman ensured that she was both physically and psychologically prepared for the challenge. She also has extensive experience in outdoor survival and plant identification. In addition, she had conducted self-confidence classes. Jill had several advantages that gave her a chance to win, including being rated the top in Kentucky for archery.

'Outlast' Season 1 star Jill Ashock (Instagram/@thegypsyrambler)

Jill Ashock dubs 'Outlast' scripted

Jill, the queen of cruelty on 'Outlast' who led the Alpha squad to turn the game on its head, has revealed how heavily scripted the program was. During her time on the program, Jill and Amber grew close, and she eventually chose not to betray her new friend.

However, Jill alleged on Instagram that the team failed to display half of the tape that would have exposed the "true story." Whether scripted or unscripted, Netflix's new series ‘Outlast’ is undoubtedly entertaining, with all eight episodes accessible for streaming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill N. Ashlock (@thegypsyrambler)

In a July Instagram post, Jill responded to a fan asking about the show and its authenticity.

In the caption, she wrote, "The fact that people even ask this question blows my mind!!! Do you all REALLY think that it is “real”!? You can’t be that disassociated with humanity, can you!!? Do you all honestly believe that Abby Miller from Dance moms is constantly bullying 8-year-old girls!? Or that Phil from Duck Dynasty isn’t still the grumpy ass that abused his family! People are who they are, and then they are who their character that pays their bills for a career are! The two are not the same!” she wrote.

“When a camera is in your face and you have been hired to perform for a TV audience to ENTERTAIN the public eye… there is “acting”! That’s why the same ones get hired over and over again. That’s why you know their names!!! They’re great at acting!!!! Reality TV is not Reality… Oh, and the ones that are one hit wonders… they sucked in front of the camera or did not follow the direction of the producers ideology. Hence the reason they don’t get brought back for the all star seasons,” she further added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill N. Ashlock (@thegypsyrambler)

‘Outlast' star Jill Ashock gets blocked on Instagram over fake persona

Instagram banned the Netflix star after she described herself as a "poor white trash girl." Unreservedly, the 'Outlast' star attacked Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram for penalizing a woman who has overcome adversity to become a prosperous businesswoman.

She said that the automatic computer restriction was becoming absurd and called it "bulls**t".

'Outlast' Season 1 star Jill Ashock (Instagram/@thegypsyrambler)

Jill Ashock defends herself following the 'Outlast' exit

Jill answered fans who thought her behavior was disturbing in a post where the comments were disabled. The celebrity said that it was "sad" that people throughout the world would not decide to look for the truth.

Jill made an effort to win people over by saying that the feeling was "defeating." While seeing Jill and her co-stars on the eight-episode Netflix series was difficult at times, she has stood by her decisions and has asserted that she made the correct decisions.

'Outlast' Season 1 star Jill Ashock (Instagram/@thegypsyrambler)

Jill Ashock sheds light on Outlast's safety

Jill shared a post in which she described the 'Outlast' player getting upset with fans who were criticizing the show's safety. The antagonist said in the description that viewers were blind to the "truth," pointing out that it was only a game show.

In the scenario in question, Jordan Williams was shown falling from starvation, but Jill clarified that nobody was ever really in danger. It was her command to "wake the f**k up."

An admirer deemed her entire message to be "disturbing."

'Outlast' Season 1 star Jill Ashock (Instagram/@thegypsyrambler)

'Outlast' Season 2 premieres on Netflix in September with a new group of competitors for us to spy on