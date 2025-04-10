Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire struggled to hold back tears after this magical ‘Voice’ performance

Reba McEntire couldn't help but get emotional after watching the heart-touching performance by contestant Jeremy Beloate. During the November 25, 2024, episode of 'The Voice', Beloate performed a jaw-dropping rendition of 'The Impossible Dream (The Quest)' by Josh Groban as a tribute to his late brothers. While having a conversation with Simone Biles, the playoff advisor of Team Snoop Dogg, Beloate revealed the reason why he wanted to perform the powerful ballad. “This is just a monumental moment for me to be able to stand here and sing this song. I can’t go home yet because I’m representing us all," Beloate said, as per Closer Weekly.

Following his performance, Beloate received wonderful feedback from the judges. Michael Bublé, Beloate's former coach, exclaimed, “The fact you could sing a song like that and make it yours… that is one of my favorite performances so far.” Gwen Stefani echoed the same sentiments, saying, "This weirdo combo [with Snoop] is working. It’s so beautiful. You’re such an amazing singer.”

When McEntire was asked to give her feedback on Beloate's performance, the 'Queen of Country' experienced a surge of emotions. With tears welling in her eyes, McEntire went on to say, “I haven’t been that touched listening to anybody sing until you. You have got a voice that penetrates my heart. It really got me. I could see you on Broadway. I’m going to come see you when you’re there. You’re so good.”

Shortly afterward, Snoop Dogg, who was also in tears, raved over Beloate's vocals and quipped, “I’m over here shedding tears of joy. You made me feel like I was sitting at a real Broadway play. I’m crying, and I don’t care because, my seat next to me, she’s crying. So, I guess it’s OK to cry. [There’s] something about the way you make me feel. Jeremy, you are blessed in disguise. I’m so thankful to have you on my team, and I’m thankful to be able to hear you sing,” Dogg said, as per TV Insider.

With his brilliant performance, Beloate moved on to the semifinals. Later on, Dogg spoke highly of Beloate and stated that the singer is “strong enough to win The Voice.” At that time, Dogg picked Christina Eagle as the second artist from his team to head directly into the semifinals. “Christina is great for live shows because she is a fiery female who can sing good old-fashioned country music. Christina Eagle had one chair turn. She had one wing when I met her, and she got a second wing. And now, as you can see, the eagle has landed," Dogg shared at that time.

Previously, McEntire and Dogg got emotional after witnessing the performance of Kendall Eugene during the Blind Auditions. At that point, Eugene sang a beautiful rendition of Morgan Wallen‘s “Don’t Thank Jesus." Then, none of the judges turned their chairs, and McEntire had some regrets about it. “I don’t understand why I did not turn around. We’ve got this new thing this year, that is a Coach Replay button. I’m going to use mine," McEntire said. After pressing the Coach Replay button, McEntire landed Eugene on her team.