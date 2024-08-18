Where is Jenea Chance now? 'Dateline NBC' explores one mother's murderous plot to escape alimony

Jenea and Todd were married for almost a decade and were parents of three daughters

BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA: Jenea Chance, once a respected elementary school principal and mother of two, is now serving a life sentence, incarcerated at the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla, California. This facility is one of the largest women's prisons in the United States, and Jenea is serving a life sentence there for the murder of her husband, Todd Chance. She will be eligible for parole in 2041 when she is 74 years old.

In a shocking turn of events, Jenea went from being a dedicated wife and mother to a convicted killer, all in an effort to escape the financial burden of alimony. Prosecutors argued that Jenea meticulously plotted Todd's murder to avoid a costly divorce, even staging the crime scene to look like a carjacking gone wrong. Today, Jenea is behind bars, her life forever changed by the deadly decision to put money above marriage. More in-depth analysis of this deadly case will be covered in the upcoming re-run episode of 'Dateline NBC.'

Who is Jenea Chance?

Jenea Chance was a determined and ambitious woman from Bakersfield, California. She grew up in the area and, after becoming a single mother at a young age, worked hard to build a better life for herself and her daughter. Jenea put herself through school, earning a teaching degree while working multiple jobs. Her dedication paid off as she quickly advanced in her career, eventually becoming the principal of Fairview Elementary School in Bakersfield.

Jenea was married to Todd Chance, whom she met while working as a cashier at a drugstore. Todd was a security guard at the time, and they connected over their shared experiences and goals. The couple married in 1996 and built a life together, raising their daughters and enjoying a comfortable lifestyle. Despite her successes, Jenea's life took a dark turn when she became embroiled in a criminal case that revealed a different side of her—a side that was accused of planning and carrying out her husband's murder.

Jenea married Todd Chance because he was ‘ very doting’

Jenea Chance married Todd Chance because she was drawn to his caring and attentive nature. Todd was described as a "doting" partner, someone who showed deep affection and care not only for Jenea but also for her daughter from a previous relationship. When Jenea and Todd began dating, he quickly made an effort to include her daughter, Jessica, in their relationship, going out of his way to make her feel loved and accepted.

This level of devotion and kindness was a significant factor in Jenea's decision to marry Todd. They tied the knot in 1996, and Todd’s loving and supportive attitude was a cornerstone of their early years together. This caring relationship made it all the more surprising when their marriage eventually ended in tragedy.

How did Todd Chance go missing?

Todd Chance went missing on the morning of August 25, 2013. According to his wife, Jenea Chance, Todd had left their home around 7.30 am to attend a gun show. He was driving his black Ford Mustang and had planned to be out for a few hours. However, he never returned home.

When Todd didn’t come back as expected, Jenea became worried. Later that day, a farm worker discovered Todd's body in an almond orchard in Bakersfield, California. He had been shot multiple times, and his car was found abandoned in a different part of town.

Despite Jenea's initial report that Todd was simply going to a gun show, it quickly became clear that something far more sinister had occurred. His death was soon investigated as a murder, rather than a case of someone going missing.

Police finds Jenea Chance’s fingerprints discovered at the crime scene

During the investigation into Todd Chance’s murder, a significant breakthrough came when police discovered fingerprints at the crime scene that belonged to his wife, Jenea Chance. Todd's black Ford Mustang was found abandoned in a neighborhood known for criminal activity. Inside the car, investigators found a single fingerprint on the driver’s side door and Jenea’s DNA on the gear shift.

This discovery was crucial because Jenea had previously told detectives that she never drove Todd’s car. The presence of her fingerprint and DNA contradicted her statement, raising suspicions about her involvement in Todd's death. The evidence suggested that Jenea might have been present at the scene, which played a key role in furthering the investigation and ultimately led to her arrest and charges in connection with her husband's murder.

Why did Jenea Chance kill Todd Chance?

Jenea Chance killed her husband, Todd Chance, because she was motivated by a combination of jealousy, financial concerns, and a desire to control her future.

In 2013, Jenea discovered that Todd had been sending flirtatious messages and explicit photos to his ex-fiancée on Facebook. This betrayal fueled her anger and jealousy, as she feared losing her husband to another woman. But beyond the emotional hurt, there were also financial reasons. Jenea was making significantly more money than Todd, and if they divorced, she would likely have to pay him alimony. Rather than face the prospect of a costly divorce, Jenea saw murder as a way to eliminate both her husband and the financial burden.

Additionally, there was a $250,000 life insurance policy on Todd. By killing him, Jenea likely thought she could claim the insurance money and avoid any financial losses that a divorce might bring.

Jenea Chance was convicted of first-degree murder in 2020

In 2020, Jenea Chance was convicted of first-degree murder for the death of her husband, Todd Chance. The conviction came after years of investigation and a lengthy trial. Prosecutors argued that Jenea had planned and executed Todd’s murder to avoid the financial and emotional consequences of a divorce. They presented evidence that Jenea staged the crime scene to look like a carjacking gone wrong, but ultimately, the evidence pointed back to her as the mastermind behind the killing.



The jury found Jenea guilty of deliberately and premeditatedly killing her husband. As a result, she was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, with an additional 25 years for the use of a firearm in the crime.

