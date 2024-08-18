Who killed Todd Chance? 'Dateline NBC’ delves into murder of father-of-two in mysterious carjacking

Todd Chance had two daughters with Jenea, and was a stepfather to one of her daughter

BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA: In a case that shocked the quiet community of Bakersfield, California, Todd Chance, a father of two, was found dead in what appeared to be a tragic carjacking gone wrong. But as investigators dug deeper, the scene seemed less like a random act of violence and more like a carefully staged crime.

Todd, a truck driver with a passion for guns and family, had no known enemies. Yet, as detectives unraveled the mystery, they discovered a web of deceit and betrayal that pointed to an unlikely suspect—the woman who had shared his life for nearly two decades, which will be shown in full death in 'Dateline NBC'.

Who was Todd Chance?

Todd Chance was a 45-year-old man from Bakersfield, California, who worked as a truck driver. He was married to Jenea Chance, an elementary school principal, and together they had two daughters. Todd was also a stepfather to Jenea’s daughter from a previous relationship, and by all accounts, he embraced his role in the blended family.

Known for his love of guns, Todd was an avid collector, a hobby that played a significant role in the events leading up to his death. In August 2013, Todd's life took a tragic turn when he was found shot to death in an almond orchard. The investigation into his murder revealed a complex and shocking story, a death that authorities described as a planned and calculated crime. Todd’s murder was allegedly motivated by a mix of personal betrayal and financial concerns, leading to a high-profile trial.

When did Todd Chance meet Jenea Chance?

Todd Chance met Jenea Chance in the early 1990s when she was working as a cashier at a drugstore in Bakersfield, California. At the time, Jenea was a single mother, juggling multiple jobs while pursuing her teaching degree. Todd worked as a security guard at the same drugstore, and the two quickly formed a connection.

They started dating and, after about a year, got married in 1996. Their relationship seemed strong, and Todd took on the role of a devoted husband and father to Jenea’s daughter from a previous relationship. Over the years, they built a life together, with Jenea advancing in her career and Todd supporting the family through his work as a truck driver. Despite their outwardly successful life, their marriage would eventually end in tragedy.

Jenea reported Todd Chance’s missing in 2013

In August 2013, Jenea Chance reported her husband, Todd Chance, as missing. According to Jenea, Todd had left their home early that morning to attend a gun show and never returned. She said she last saw him around 7.30 am when he drove off in his black Ford Mustang.

As the hours passed without any word from Todd, Jenea grew concerned and reported his disappearance to the authorities. This set off a search that led to the discovery of Todd’s body in an almond orchard later that day, marking the beginning of a complex investigation.

Police ruled out Todd Chance’s murder as a robbery

When police found Todd Chance’s body in an almond orchard in August 2013, they quickly ruled out robbery as a motive for his murder. Todd’s wallet was still on him, with cash and credit cards intact, which indicated that theft was not the reason he was killed.

The presence of his wallet and other personal belongings suggested to investigators that his murder was more likely planned and deliberate, rather than a random act of violence. This led the police to focus on other potential motives and suspects in their investigation.

When did the police convict Jenea in Todd Chance’s murder?

Jenea Chance was convicted of her husband Todd Chance's murder in January 2020. The conviction came after a lengthy investigation that took more than three years to build a strong case against her. Prosecutors argued that Jenea killed Todd in August 2013 after discovering that he had been exchanging flirtatious messages with his ex-fiancée.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence showing that Jenea had carefully planned Todd's murder to make it look like a robbery or carjacking. They claimed she was motivated by financial concerns, including avoiding paying alimony in the event of a divorce and collecting on a $250,000 life insurance policy.

After a four-and-a-half-week trial, the jury found Jenea guilty of first-degree murder. Her sentencing was delayed several times due to illness, the COVID-19 pandemic, and motions for a new trial, but she was ultimately sentenced in September 2020 to 25 years to life in prison, with an additional 25 years to life for a firearms enhancement.

Jenea was re-arrested again in 2016 after new evidence

In December 2016, Jenea Chance was re-arrested after new evidence emerged in the investigation into her husband Todd Chance's murder. Initially, Jenea had been arrested shortly after Todd died in 2013, but she was released due to a lack of sufficient evidence to press charges at that time.

However, over the next three years, investigators continued to gather more evidence, including surveillance footage, forensic analysis, and digital records that contradicted Jenea's alibi and pointed to her involvement in the crime. This new evidence strengthened the case against her, leading to her re-arrest in 2016.

With the additional evidence in hand, prosecutors were able to build a stronger case, eventually leading to Jenea's conviction for first-degree murder in 2020.

