Gleb Savchenko hints one ‘DWTS’ partner was the worst — fans think they know who, and they’re furious

Gleb Savchenko has been praised for his ‘Dancing with the Stars’ stint for a long time. While his talents were recognized by not only the fans but also by the judges, he was paired with Mira Sorvino, about whom he recently got brutally honest, making an appearance on 'Boyfriend Material' podcast. Having a little intriguing chat with Harry Jowsey, the 'DWTS' pro was asked about who he thinks is the worst partner ever.

Replying to the question, the talented artist was careful enough not to reveal a name and yet hint a lot at Sorvino. During the October 15 interview, Savchenko mentioned, “She’s a very respectful actress. You know, and an award-winning actress, actually. But we just didn’t really, didn’t really vibe,” as per Entertainment Now. He further went on to add that he always wanted the best for her, and also hoped for the best season. “Like, I wanted her to enjoy the process,” Savchenko went on to add. Meanwhile, it was not only the partner that he didn't enjoy being paired up with, but in fact the whole Season 32 that Savchenko spoke of during his latest conversation with Jowsey. Talking to the host, the ballroom pro then revealed how he was previously paired with another celebrity on 'DWTS,' Lele Pons. However, the plan didn’t work out because of a few changes and Sorvino requesting him as a partner for the 'DWTS' Season 32.

However, following the release of this interview, some fans of DWTS took to Reddit and commented, “A better question would be if Gleb liked ANY of his partners. He doesn’t ever seem to say good things about any of them.” Another fan was seen expressing the thoughts under the comment section of the interview post, “I did read the part obviously about Mira though, and honestly just HOW DARE HE? What an utterly distasteful man,” while a third comment called Savchenko “awful.” “He clearly gave up on the partnership the second he saw her, and I don’t blame her if she picked up on that energy and gave it back. Why should she be nice to him if he’s being a condescending d**k to her?” read another Reddit comment with fans showing their disagreement over Savchenko’s remarks.

In case you might not know, Savchenko and Sorvino were eliminated in week 5 of the aforementioned dance competition. This, in turn, made them finish in 10th place on ‘DWTS’ ballroom Season 32. While Savchenko had some bittersweet memories of working with Sorvino, the pair had great plans for their performances that included Disney Week, the Halloween performance, and more. Talking to US Weekly back in September 2023, Savchenko stated how he and Sorvino were planning to come up with the 1997 Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion performance. Well, even though the Sorvino had not revealed it much, Savchenko added, “There will be for sure, for sure.”

As per ABC News, Savchenko and Sorvino were eliminated after delivering a performance which was a contemporary routine to Cyndi Lauper's song ‘Time After Time.’ Interestingly, this even featured the daughter of Sorvino, Mattea. The mother-daughter duo tagged along with Savchenko in one of the most expressive dance performances that 'DWTS' had ever witnessed. The three performers had covered all of the stage with Savchenko pairing up with both Mattea and Mira, alternatively, during the act.