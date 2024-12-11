Where is Clyde 'Snack Attack' Gaskins now? Fab Five helps 'Queer Eye' Season 9 hero rule the poker table

Clyde "Snack Attack" Gaskins is one of the 'Queer Eye' heroes of season 9. He is slowly getting back on his feet in every way, even if he hasn't renewed his YouTube page for his Snack Attack Studio podcast since his health problems.

After all, he finished treatment in September and continues to work as a dealer at ARIA Resort & Casino, earning money from his side gig as a gamer. He continues to live in the Mar-a-Lago district of Las Vegas with his buddy Shane Butts and his wife.

'Queer Eye' Season 9 hero Clyde 'Snack Attack' Gaskins continues to work at a casino (Facebook/clydee.gaskins)

Clyde Gaskins takes on Fab Five's notes

The Fab Five helped Clyde realize that he deserves all the love and attention he is getting and that, with a little more self-assurance, he can have everything he wants.

Clyde may enjoy a normal life, but because of his numerous health and genetic conditions, he must continue to be mindful of his diet, lifestyle, and physical activity. He also seems to have heeded Tan France's advice to wear modified apparel, as seen by the fact that he is now frequently spotted sporting his trademark cowboy hat and better-fitting attire.

'Queer Eye's Fab Five transformed Season 9 hero Clyde 'Snack Attack' Gaskins's life (Netflix)

Clyde 'Snack Attack' Gaskins saw ups and downs in poker world

Due to the time he spent with his father in Ohio, Clyde fell in love with poker at the age of twelve. As the years went by, the game continued to grow. He thus decided to go to Vegas, Nevada, as soon as he finished his elementary education to pursue it full-time as a career, not realizing that it would lead to even more opportunities.

This is due to the fact that he eventually became a poker dealer, earning the nickname "Snack Attack" from the community while dealing excellent cards. It got to the point that he was also a regular at major tournaments.

But during COVID-19, Clyde's world completely changed, and he tragically lost both his job and his house. He didn't have enough money to start over in Vegas, so he was also considering relocating back to Ohio. Fortunately, his friend let him stay at his house.

Before the poker player and dealer unexpectedly had a heart attack, they enjoyed wonderful dinners, went out together, and had a terrific time as a trio.

'Queer Eye' Season 9 hero Clyde 'Snack Attack' Gaskins lost his job in the pandemic (Facebook/clydee.gaskins)

Clyde 'Snack Attack' Gaskins has bone ailment since birth

Due to his inherited bone problem, Clyde was significantly more impacted than usual when he became unwell after being recruited at the casino. He had to undergo a bypass as a result, which further worsened his weight and tragically caused his already low self-esteem due to his height to plunge.

His closest friend and roommate chose to nominate him because he was much impacted by the fact that he was never able to find clothing that fit him and that he didn't really have a relationship.

'Queer Eye's Season 9 hero Clyde 'Snack Attack' Gaskins suffers from bone ailment (Netflix)

