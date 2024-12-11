'Queer Eye' Season 9: Secrets and controversies cloud Netflix’s Vegas comeback

'Queer Eye' Season 9 will premiere on Netflix on December 11, 2024

Netflix's 'Queer Eye' is back with its ninth season, bringing the Fab Five to the glittering streets of Las Vegas. The new season promises dazzling transformations and heartfelt stories, but the show can't shake off some lingering controversies that raise questions about its future. In the case of Season 9, Sin City is hosting bold, inspiring makeovers of casino workers, from seeking empowerment to reviving the careers of struggling performers. That sparkle of Vegas has dimmed due to scandals that have remained unhandled. Toxic behavior allegations against Jonathan van Ness, as featured in 'Rolling Stone' this year, leave a dent in this season. Van Ness has denied the allegations but the controversy continues to divide fans.

Security issues, such as vehicle thefts from New Orleans during the production of Season 8, have also left their mark. While Las Vegas offers a far more secure backdrop, the challenges have piled on the pressure on Netflix. As 'Queer Eye' is embracing Vegas's larger-than-life vibe, it has also strayed from its roots. The attention to big storylines could cloud the authenticity that made the series so loved. Still, amidst all the turbulence, the Fab Five is set out to bring hope and change to people's lives.



Jonathan van Ness accused of creating toxic work environment on set

In March 2024, 'Rolling Stone' ran an exposé on how Jonathan van Ness, the lovable hair stylist from 'Queer Eye', had turned the set toxic, according to several sources. Multiple unnamed sources, including crew members and former staff, described him as emotionally abusive and impossible to get along with. Some say he was often rude, and unprofessional, and lashed out at staff in ways that made working on set stressful and unpleasing.



The accusations portrayed Van Ness as a "nightmare" and "monster" to be around, while multiple people described their experiences as emotionally draining. Among the main complaints was that he created a hostile and uncomfortable atmosphere while filming. Van Ness replied by denying the claims, characterizing them as "overwhelmingly untrue" and reporting that the article was written "in bad faith."

Jonathan van Ness was accused of creating a toxic work culture (Facebook/Jonathan van Ness)



Did Bobby Berk leave ‘Queer Eye’ because of Jonathan van Ness?

Rumor had it that 'Queer Eye' design expert Bobby Berk left following tension with co-star Jonathan van Ness, but the suggestion has not been confirmed by either party.



Berk has never blamed Jonathan for his decision to leave or take a break from the show.



Maybe changes were simply due to personal or professional reasons, which usually happens in many long-running television shows. Despite rumors, both Berk and Van Ness have kept it professional on set, and no confirmed fallout has occurred between them.