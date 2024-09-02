Where is April Brogoitti now? 'Chimp Crazy' Episode 3 recounts horrific case of woman attacked by pet

'Chimp Crazy' Episode 3 presents a true case of how a 50-year-old woman became a victim of her mother's pet chimp

Contains spoilers for 'Chimp Crazy'

PENDLETON, OREGON: The latest episode of 'Chimp Crazy' revisits the 2021 chimp attack in Oregon, highlighting the dangers of human obsession with wild animals and the risks it poses to both owners and animals. 50-year-old April Brogoitti was mauled by her mother's pet chimp at her Oregon residence leaving her severely injured.

April suffered blood and skin loss during the tragic incident but was fortunate enough to come out of it alive. The horrors inflicted upon April, who continues to live a quiet life in her hometown of Pendleton, are explored in detail in 'Chimp Crazy' Episode 3.

April Brogoitti knew of her mother's love for Buck

Buck in a still from 'Chimp Crazy' (@hbo)

Tamara Brogoitti owned a chimp named Buck for nearly 18 years. Her four children - Heather Ann Wade, Beau, Katherine, and April, were aware of her obsession with the chimp.

They even believed that she cared for Buck more than she cared for them. Despite the resentment, the siblings tried to be as close to her as possible, especially when she became lonely following her second husband's death.

As Buck grew up and became difficult for Tamara to handle by herself, her 50-year-old April Brogoitti agreed to return to her 800-acre Buck Brogoitti Animal Rescue park to provide aid in 2019. By now, Buck was mostly confined to the cage upstairs and he would only be released for a morning routine where April would lock herself in a room and Buck was allowed to have breakfast with Tamara before being locked in his cage again.

What happened to April Brogoitti?

Tamara Brogoitti, mother of April Brogoitti, in a still from 'Chimp Crazy' (@hbo)

The protocol was followed religiously every day. Unfortunately, the mother-daughter duo forgot it on the morning of January 20, 2021. When Buck was released from his cage, he found April on the bed, which previously used to be his place to sleep. Buck lost control and attacked April, who was once his 'sister'. He bit her several times across her arms, legs, and torso.

Tamara then escorted her injured daughter to the basement. She then called 911 requesting an ambulance and asking the cops to shoot down her 'pet' chimp. The local police arrived and shot Buck on sight before rescuing the mother-daughter duo from the basement.

Does April Brogoitti appear in Eric Goode's 'Chimp Crazy'?

April Brogoitti's brother Beau Wade appears in 'Chimp Crazy' (@hbo)

Though 'Chimp Crazy' sheds light on the tragic incident involving April Brogoitti, the Oregon woman doesn't appear in the docuseries. The Eastern Oregon University alum was immediately rushed to the hospital by the authorities where she made full recovery.

Since then, she has managed to rebuild her life, while dealing with the horrors of the attack. While she chose to live a private life, her brother, Beau faced the camera and recalled the incident with tears in his eyes.

