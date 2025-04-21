A tiny singing dog totally nailed a Celine Dion cover on ‘AGT’— and the judges' reaction said it all

We laughed, we gasped — this singing chihuahua had no business being that entertaining on ‘AGT’

Over the years, some jaw-dropping acts have been featured on 'America's Got Talent'! During an August 2021 episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 16, the judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara were stunned after watching a tiny chihuahua named Casper perform a rendition of Celine Dion's hit song 'All By Myself'. At the start of the performance, Casper's owner Pam sang the first verse of the track. But when the sing-along chorus of 'All By Myself' began, Casper joined in with his own howls, leaving the esteemed judging panel speechless.

Throughout the performance, the judges continued laughing their heads off as Casper showcased his talent on the NBC show. During certain parts of the act, Casper's voice was a little pitchy, but the furry chihuahua managed to end his performance on a high note. According to NBC, following their performance, Mandel gushed over the duo, saying, "That was amazing, wasn't it? Oh my god."

Earlier in the episode, Vergara was seen raving over Casper. As Pam and Casper stepped on the stage, an overexcited Vergara asked Pam, "Is that a chihuahua?" to which Pam responded, "Yes, it is." Vergara asked Pam, "What is her name or his name?" Pam immediately quipped, "His name is Casper." At that point, Cowell chimed in, "He's very handsome." Then, Klum inquired of Vergara, "What is your obsession with chihuahuas?" to which the latter retorted, "I love them. They're so cute. My son has one, my husband has one." Shortly afterward, Mandel revealed, "I have one. Mine hates me. Mine loves my wife, but it hates me." Pam interrupted Mandel mid-sentence and shared, "Yeah, chihuahuas can be naturally aggressive. It's true." Mandel jokingly remarked, "I'm afraid of mine."

While shedding light on Casper's singing journey, Pam recalled, "Well, as a puppy, he had no voice. He would squeak and squawk. The weirdest little noises would come out of him, and then one day, like a year later, I was playing guitar and singing, and all of a sudden, this noise came out of him and I was... " When Vergara asked Pam, "How long you guys have been doing this together," she replied, "So we've only sung at a talent show at work."

After getting a standing ovation and four yeses from the judges, Pam and Casper advanced to the next round of the beloved talent show. On the other hand, the fans of the show were also in complete awe of Casper. One social media user wrote, "Well...Casper may only sing chorus lines, but he sure as heck puts his tiny heart and soul into it. Indisputably good singing, Casper." Followed by a second user who penned, "When he put his head down, I knew Casper was going to put all his emotions and feelings in the chorus." Another netizen stated, "OMG! so much raw emotion from Casper. I'm crying my eyes out. Thank you, furry sir, for touching my soul." A user commented, "Seeing Simon laugh like that was worth my time. Smiled all the way through. Well done, Casper!"