‘American Idol’ runner-up Adam Lambert joins Broadway icon for epic rock opera collab — and we’re thrilled

Adam Lambert will release 'Heaven on Their Minds' single before the Hollywood Bowl Jesus Christ Superstar

From Carrie Underwood to Kelly Clarkson, 'American Idol' has churned out some of the brightest stars for the music industry. Taking the legacy forward, another 'Idol' alum is all set to attract major spotlight by releasing a rendition of a beloved rock hit with a Broadway legend. Not only that, but the runner-up of Season 8 will collaborate on this project right before their run as Judas at the Hollywood Bowl, and honestly, we cannot wait to see how it unfolds.

Adam Lambert performs during The Original High Tour at The Fillmore Detroit in Detroit, Michigan (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Legato)

The runner-up in the discussion is Adam Lambert, who is all set to release a powerful new version of Jesus Christ Superstar's 'Heaven on Their Minds' on Friday, August 1. The new rendition is slated to release just before Lambert takes the stage as Judas in a special three-night production of the rock opera at the Hollywood Bowl from August 1 to 3. To add more excitement, this also makes for an exciting collaboration with the show's original composer and Broadway legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert)

Talking about the same, Lambert told Variety, "I was thrilled when Andrew asked me if I wanted to record a studio version of ‘Heaven On Their Minds.'" He added, "This is a great way to commemorate my upcoming appearance as Judas and to give fans all around the world a little taste of what will happen onstage at the Hollywood Bowl." For the unversed, 'Heaven on Their Minds' is a fan-favorite rock number from 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' originally sung by Murray Head on the 1970 concept album

Known for its intense "39 lashes" guitar riff, the song captures Judas's loyalty and growing doubts about Jesus's path, with lyrics by Tim Rice. Over the years, artists like Sam Taylor Jr. and Tim Minchin have also put their spin on the iconic track. Talking about Lambert's rendition, the executive producer and arranger, Webber, personally invited the singer to reinterpret the fan-favorite track, per Parade. Produced by Swedish hitmaker Martin Terefe, the track was recorded across London, New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville, where its orchestral strings were added.

A 40-second teaser video shows Lambert in the studio, giving fans an early taste of the reimagined version. Notably, the star-studded 'Jesus Christ Superstar' production at the Hollywood Bowl features Cynthia Erivo as Jesus, Phillipa Soo as Mary Magdalene, and Josh Gad as King Herod, with Sergio Trujillo directing and Stephen Oremus handling music. Lambert joins fresh off his acclaimed turn in 'Cabaret,' while composer Webber continues a big year dominated by major revivals of 'Sunset Boulevard and Evita.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bbadamlambert (@bbseablue)

Recently, Lambart grabbed major headlines for ending his relationship with Danish fashion professional Oliver Gliese. The pair, who started dating in February 2021, have allegedly broken up amicably and without drama within the past month, according to TMZ sources. Their romance gained public attention in May 2021, when they began appearing on red carpets and traveling internationally together. Gliese was often seen supporting Lambert at performances and premieres. Sources say the split wasn't the result of any scandal, but their connection simply ran its course naturally after more than three years together.