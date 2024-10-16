Are you smarter than Travis Kelce? Mr Taylor Swift makes cheeky comment on his degree on new game show

Prime Video's 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' is a quiz show where contestants join forces with celebrities to answer school-level questions for cash prizes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Travis Kelce is a man of many talents, and his latest stint as a game show host for Prime Video's 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' further solidifies his status as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. The quiz show, which has a unique spin on the classic show 'Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?' features a $100,000 grand prize. The show also features five celebrity guests who help the contestants win the top prize.

Travis is shown in a lighthearted and cheeky mood while presenting the show, and he also makes fun of himself. In a sequence similar to this, Travis takes a dig at his educational background, causing the audience to erupt in a laugh. Not only that, but he also explains why he chose the subject for graduation, and believe me, the explanation will leave you in splits.

What did Travis Kelce say about his schooling in 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?'

Ron Funches and Travis Kelce in a still from 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' (@primevideo)

Travis makes a sly jab at his own educational background in the first episode of 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' It all started when Natasha Leggero made fun of the NFL star, noting that not everyone receives a football scholarship, gently criticizing him for receiving one.

However, Travis roasted himself by stating that he majored in Criminal Justice, and the reason behind this may leave you in splits. The football star said that he studied Criminal Justice to avoid jail time, eliciting laughter from those around him.

What is Travis Kelce's educational background?





Travis Kelce in a still from 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' (Prime Video/@adamrose)

Travis accepted a scholarship from the University of Cincinnati and joined his brother Jason Kelce. After redshirting in 2008, Kelce appeared in 11 games in 2009, primarily as a tight end and occasionally as a quarterback in the Wildcat formation. As per reports, Travis has to leave his degree in the middle because he was suspended in 2012 due to disciplinary issues.

Travis completed his Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies in 2022 as per Learn.org. Although he was unable to attend his graduation ceremony at the time, the university surprised him in 2024 by inviting him to join in their graduation ceremony. Kelce made news at the occasion by sipping beer while clad in his cap and gown and then walked across the stage to collect his diploma.

How to stream 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?'

Travis Kelce's 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' is a spin-off to 'Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?' (YouTube/@primevideo)

If you wish to get swept away into the exciting world of 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?', a membership to the streaming site Prime Video is required. Users can subscribe to a membership that costs $8.99 per month or $180 per year and provides full access to the library.

