Travis Kelce's hosting a new spin on an iconic game show: Here's all you need to know about the star-studded lineup

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Fans of the classic quiz show 'Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?' are in for a big treat. The beloved format is getting a fresh twist, featuring celebrities instead of kids for an extra dose of laughter. Amazon Prime Video is launching a spin-off show called 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ hosted by three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce.

Fresh from his Super Bowl LVIII win, Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce is shifting gears to his first big TV role. Stepping into the spotlight as host of all the episodes of 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?', the football star and pop culture icon promises to bring his charisma and energy to the audience.

What is the format of 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?'

A still from the trailer for 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' (YouTube/@primevideo)

'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' will have 20 episodes. In each episode, an adult contestant will have to answer 11 questions on a range of topics from the elementary curriculum in order to win a whopping prize money of $100,000.

In a unique twist, contestants won't be competing against the celebrities; instead, they can enlist their help and even cheat off them. The final question, worth the grand prize, will be at a 6th-grade level. At this stage, contestants can consult one of the celebrities before locking in their answers.

Celebrities who'll appear on 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?'

'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' will feature several celebrities in 20 episodes (YouTube/@primevideo)

'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' will host celebrities ranging from sports, Reality TV, content creators, actors and comedians. It includes 'Real Housewife of Beverly Hills' star Garcelle Beauvais; Former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco; 'Vanderpump Rules' fame Lala Kent; YouTuber and TV host Lilly Singh; podcaster Sophia Stallone; 'Thursday Night Football' analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick; and comedians Nikki Glaser, Natasha Leggero, Nicole Byer, Ron Funches.

How to stream 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?'

'Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity' premieres on Prime Video on October 16 (YouTube/@primevideo)

'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' is a 20-episodic series that will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries worldwide. The show will premiere on Wednesday, October 16.

Fans will be able to stream the game show on Prime Video with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually.

'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' trailer