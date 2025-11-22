Netflix picks up new A24 thriller series starring Joel Edgerton in leading role — here’s what we know so far

Netflix and A24 previously collaborated on the highly acclaimed Emmy winning series 'Beef'

If there's one thing that Netflix is definitely good at, it's picking up riveting crime thrillers that have a penchant for the ubiquitous anti-hero. The streaming platform giant is known for bringing forth such acclaimed crime thrillers as 'Narcos', 'Money Heist', and 'You' in the recent past. As confirmed by a Deadline report, Netflix has now picked up a new crime thriller series from A24, with Joel Edgerton starring in a leading role.

According to a ScreenRant report that dropped several key details of the upcoming series, the title of the show is 'Trigger Point' and it has been greenlit for a total of eight episodes. Although Netflix's 'Adolescence' was well received and has won big at the Emmy Awards last season, Apple TV+ is giving the streaming platform giant a serious run for its money by rolling out its own 'Severance'. 'Trigger Point' fell into Netflix's lap at the end of a closely contested bidding war with Apple TV+.

The plot of the upcoming show follows a team of Tier One Special Forces operators who find themselves utilizing their skills and experience on behalf of a private military contractor. At the centre of it all is the character of Red, played by Edgerton. Red is also a fugitive of the law and has the FBI hot on his trail. He is then faced with the unenviable choice of leading his team through conflict while being pursued by the law.

Jeremy Saulnier has directed 'Trigger Point', which was created and written by Harrison Query of 'Head of State' fame. Saulnier has also executive-produced the show in association with Katie Giarla and Patrick McDonald. Query is also the showrunner. Leading man Edgerton has been primarily associated with movies to date, making a few television appearances, the most notable among them being the sci-fi series 'Dark Matter' on Apple TV+. The upcoming show is poised to provide him with a good vessel to project his acting prowess. It goes without saying that a successful reception on 'Trigger Point' would open more doors for Edgerton on Netflix.

A24 has come to establish itself as a prestige production company over the last decade. The popularity of A24 can be attributed exclusively to the kind of films that they have rolled out, especially the contemporary horror classics 'Hereditary', 'Death of a Unicorn', and 'Bring Her Back', among others. They have also produced television shows such as 'Irma Vep', 'Hazbin Hotel', and 'Mr. Corman'. In the United States, the standard Netflix subscription package with ads is priced at $7.99 per month. The ad-free package, on the other hand, costs $17.99 per month, and the premium package amounts to $24.99 per month.