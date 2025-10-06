Cillian Murphy reveals release plans for ‘Peaky Blinders’ film and it's coming sooner than you think

The Oscar-winning actor revealed that fans won’t have to wait much longer for 'The Immortal Man'

We have some exciting news for all the 'Peaky Blinders' fans out there. While appearing on a recent episode of 'The Graham Norton Show' to promote his Netflix film 'Steve', Cillian Murphy candidly discussed his new comedy project. During the episode, the Oscar-winning actor also shed light on the sequel to the historical crime drama 'Peaky Blinders'. Chatting with Norton and his fellow guests, including 'The Paper' star Domhnall Gleeson, 'Tron: Ares' actress Greta Lee, Jodie-Turner Smith, and Taylor Swift, Murphy revealed that the much-anticipated film continuation of the hit series will be coming out "next year."

Elsewhere in the episode, Murphy, who will reprise his role as Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby in the new film, revealed that the cast and crew have wrapped up filming. Murphy shared that the new movie, titled 'The Immortal Man', began production in September 2024 and concluded in December of that same year. While it was initially slated for a late 2025 release, the film is now scheduled to premiere in 2026.

Later in the episode, Murphy also talked about the famous haircut his character Tommy sported, a look that became a viral trend. Speaking of it, the 'Oppenheimer' star shared, "I mean, it's so disgusting, really. This story behind that is to prevent lice infestation. You get a 60% better chance of not getting them like this." Along with Murphy, the cast of the film 'The Immortal Man' also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo, Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, and Ian Peck.

In a September 2025 interview with ScreenRant, Steven Knight, the creator of 'Peaky Blinders', shared a major update on the status of the upcoming feature film 'The Immortal Man.' Knight said, "There'll be an announcement relatively soon, and I can tell you it's really, really, really brilliant." Up until this moment, the exact release date of the forthcoming film hasn't been revealed.

In an earlier conversation with Netflix, Murphy spoke about the upcoming film, saying, "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.” In the same interview, Knight quipped, “I’m thrilled to see the cameras rolling on this new chapter of the Peaky Blinders story, set during World War II. The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders.”