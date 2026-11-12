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Who went home on ‘Survivor’ tonight? Double Duo twist leads to unexpected elimination

Jeff Probst brought back the Double Duo twist and shocked the participants in Season 51 Episode 8, titled 'Load the Ark, Two by Two'
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 38 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'Survivor 51' Episode 8 (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)
A still from 'Survivor 51' Episode 8 (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

‘Survivor 51’ Episode 8, titled 'Load the Ark, Two by Two,' saw the remaining 12 players compete for a chance to stay in the game. They included Angelica “Jelly” Loblack, Carter Krull, Cristian Chavez, Danny Kilby, Devin Way, Eric Macksoud, Kristin Flickinger, Lewis Kelly, Maggie Nestor, Mike Pinsky, Sharonda Cox, and Thien An Nguyen. Following the previous elimination, Mike was concerned about how quickly information was spreading around camp. Soon, the Tree Mail arrived, surprising everyone with news that they would need to pair up for the next challenge. The message explained that pairing up would “double your chances for victory unless your partner steals your fate.”

A still from ‘Survivor 51’ Episode 8 (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

On Day 15, the remaining 12 players chose their partners. As he considered his options, Mike wanted a partner who “doesn’t share mutual enemies,” so he teamed up with Maggie. Kilby and Kristin also paired up, leaving Jelly and Devin as the final duo. For the immunity challenge, host Jeff Probst announced that the players would compete in pairs. They would also vote as pairs at Tribal Council, with one pair facing elimination.

The immunity challenge featured a series of tasks, including a double-planked balancing device. Kristin-Kilby and Maggie-Mike were the first pairs to drop from the plank and get eliminated from the challenge. During the final stage of the challenge, Lewis and Sharonda won, earning safety and a spaghetti lunch as the reward. When they were asked whom they wanted to share their lunch with, they chose Kristin and Jelly.

A still from the latest episode (Image Source: X | @survivorcbs)

At the Tribal Council, 'Calming the chaos' was the theme of the discussion. After voting, Jelly announced that she wanted to use her idol to negate any votes against her and Devin. Cristian and Kristin also chose to play their Shot in the Dark. As a result, Kristin is “not safe” while Cristian was “safe.” Finally, Devin and Jelly received eight votes, while one vote against Carter and Cristian didn’t count because they were safe. As a result, Kristin and Kilby were eliminated from the game with one vote against them. Their elimination was a result of the Double Duo twist, which was last seen in Season 50.

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