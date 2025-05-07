Snoop Dogg is coming back on ‘The Voice’ — just not when fans hoped (and that’s actually great news)

Snoop Dogg has to be one of the most memorable coaches in 'The Voice.' Alongside his fellow judges Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani, and Reba McEntire, Dogg ruled viewers' hearts with his signature charm and humor in Season 26. So, when he was missing from Season 27, fans were understandably disappointed. However, it looks like Dogg is all set to make a grand comeback, though fans will have to wait just a little longer.

Reportedly, Dogg has signed a new creative partnership with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios, covering film, television, sports, and streaming. The deal, announced by NBCU Chairman Donna Langley, builds on Dogg's previous collaborations with NBCU, including his role as 'The Voice' coach and his appearance in the network's 2024 Olympic coverage. As part of the new agreement, Dogg will return as a coach for Season 28 of 'The Voice' this fall, as per Variety. Dogg also had a reality show, 'Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story,' which aired on E! late last year. 'The Voice' is currently in its 27th season, which features Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, Adam Levine, and John Legend on the panel.

Talking about the makers' decision to bring back Dogg, it is to be noted that the rapper is a legendary figure in the hip-hop industry who initially faced skepticism about his coaching abilities on 'The Voice,' given his unconventional selection. However, he proved his critics wrong with his passion, experience, and authenticity, as per Collider. His coaching wasn't focused solely on technique but on helping contestants own the stage, understand the music business, and develop as artists.

Moreover, Dogg was also deeply engaged, showing real emotion when making tough decisions, which highlighted that his role went beyond just a paycheck. With his extensive experience in the music industry as the 'Doggfather' of Death Row Records, Dogg's mentorship was genuine and impactful, making him one of the most authentic coaches the show has had.

Not only that, Dogg also exceeded expectations during 'The Voice' Season 26, where he is seen taking risks with his diverse team of artists. He worked with non-R&B singers, like country artist Christina Eagle and theatrical vocalist Jeremy Beloate, proving his ability to mentor a variety of talents. His surprising decision to bring Olympian Simone Biles as a playoff advisor showcased his unique approach, as he recognized her ability to share valuable performance experience. From his unlikely friendship with Martha Stewart to his role as a spokesperson for Team USA, Dogg has proven time and again that he thrives on unpredictability, which was also solidified on 'The Voice'

Although Dogg failed to secure 'The Voice' Season 26 win, his guidance and mentorship clearly had an impact on the artists he worked with. Fans are hopeful that his return for Season 28 will bring even more exciting risks and potential for redemption. With his proven recipe for success, it's just a matter of who he'll bring on board next. It’s also possible that his chemistry with fellow coach Reba McEntire could develop into a dynamic duo that could make waves on the show.