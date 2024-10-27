Snoop Dogg is a fan-favorite on ‘The Voice’, but is he actually a good coach? Rapper's critics have a point

Snoop Dogg has previously served as a mentor on the NBC's hit singing show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Snoop Dogg's coaching style on 'The Voice' has divided opinion as fans debate about his relaxed approach to coaching. Viewers enjoy the humor he brings onto the show, but many feel that the depth in his coaching is just not there for these contestants to thrive.

During the very first blind auditions, Snoop was popular, and audiences loved how light he kept things. But with the battle rounds heating up the competition, some observers began to feel that his feedback still lacked the specifics of vocal guidance compared to other coaches like Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani. Many commentators have noted that, instead of giving extensive comments on the use of voice, Snoop mostly talks about performance notes, which can put his contestants at a disadvantage in their skill-building process.

Meanwhile, viewers were also surprised how the other coach, Michael Bublé, seemed to coach more effectively than Snoop. They say decisions he makes in coaching often make contestants oversing the songs that require more nuance, thereby making them sound pitchy and less refined.

'The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani thinks Snoop Dogg has a tough time giving 'criticism'

'The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani has seemingly voiced concerns about fellow coach Snoop Dogg’s ability to deliver constructive criticism to his contestants. As the competition moves into the Battle Rounds, where singers face off against one another, the need for honest feedback becomes crucial for their development. Stefani remarked, “I think that Snoop is such a nice guy... He’s having a hard time with critiquing. He’s just such a spiritual person, like, he’s always trying to bring the good out of whatever the circumstance is," Gwen told Access Online.

This perspective highlighted a significant challenge for Snoop Dogg, who, while bringing positive energy to the show, may struggle with the harsher realities of the competition. The Battle Rounds require coaches to make tough decisions, and Stefani's observations suggest that Snoop's gentle nature might hinder his ability to provide the necessary guidance for improvement.

Gwen Stefani talks about Snoop Dogg's coaching (YouTube/@nbcthevoice)

Snoop Dogg gives 'Death Row Records' chains to 'The Voice' singers



In a heartwarming move, Snoop Dogg handed 'Death Row Records' chains to singers he picked for his team during the Blind Auditions on 'The Voice'. Not only does this denote membership of his team, but it also speaks to Snoop's history in the music industry.

The chain features the logo of the iconic hip-hop record label now owned by the rapper. Since Snoop's career became so intrinsically linked to that of Death Row Records - a label that played a major role in shaping the West Coast rap of the 1990s - the gesture becomes even more meaningful.

'The Voice' judge Snoop Dogg (Instagram/@snoopdogg)

'The Voice' airs on NBC at 8 pm ET on Mondays and 9 pm ET on Tuesdays. The episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.