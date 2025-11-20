'Chicago Fire', 'Med' and 'P.D.' hit the brakes on new episodes — here’s when they return

Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med are all midway through major narrative changes

The 'One Chicago' franchise, comprising the three shows 'Chicago Fire', 'Chicago PD', and 'Chicago Med', did not air new episodes this week. Although these three shows together account for the bulk of viewership on NBC, the network has decided to commence the mid-season breaks for all three shows, and the 'One Chicago' franchise will now bid adieu to head for its winter hiatus; viewers will have to wait for January 2026 before the rest of the episodes are broadcast on NBC, followed by their availability on the streaming platform Peacock, as per ScreenRant.

All three shows of the 'One Chicago' franchise—'Chicago PD' Season 13, 'Chicago Fire' Season 14, and 'Chicago Med' Season 11—began airing their respective seasons around October 1 this year. As all three shows have now completed their episodic release quotas for this year, it will be some time before they air new episodes once again. The ongoing seasons are important for all three shows as they are midway through major narrative and ensemble cast changes. Nevertheless, it is true that the crossover episodes, which NBC previously dished out as television specials, were immensely popular among audiences and have cemented the relevance of the three shows.

Although the road ahead seems long, and it might be a while before new episodes are broadcast again, NBC has announced a date. The next batch of episodes for 'Chicago PD' Season 13, 'Chicago Fire' Season 14, and 'Chicago Med' Season 11 will air together on Wednesday, January 16, on their regular hours. NBC hasn't yet announced the official plotlines for the upcoming episodes. However, the mid-season premiere trailers are out for all three shows, allowing viewers to make an educated guess about all that is yet to transpire, according to TV Fanatic.

The upcoming seventh episode of 'Chicago Fire' Season 14 will find the characters of Tom Van Meter and Kelly Severide recovering in the aftermath of the arson that had previously threatened their lives. The OFI Captain will have a lot on his mind and will be in a more difficult position than the Lieutenant at Firehouse 51. On the other hand, 'Chicago Med' Season 11 Episode 7 will focus on the tense relationship between Hannah Asher's father and Dean Archer as the former visits Chicago. Asher's pregnancy will continue to be a bone of contention between the two.

The upcoming seventh episode of 'Chicago PD' Season 13 will pick up the pieces following Eva Imani's attempts to rescue the little girl who was abducted and held captive by Raymond Bell, according to the recently released trailer. It remains to be seen whether Hank Voight would be able to reconcile his personal troubles while being blackmailed. All the episodes will be available for streaming on Netflix the following day.