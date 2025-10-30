'Reacher star's action-thriller, 'Motor City' receives major release update

Starring Alan Ritchson, 'Motor City' is slated to release in 2026

Alan Ritchson's revenge thriller 'Motor City' has a theatrical release date. The dialogue-free film featuring the 'Reacher' star is slated to release in 2026. The film made it's debut at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this year.

Per a Deadline report, RLJE Films announced that it had bagged the distribution rights for 'Motor City' in the US. Directir Potsy Ponciroli shared his thoughts on the acquisition in a statement. "We shot Motor City to be immersive, every frame, every sound, designed for a theater. It’s a love letter to Detroit, to 70s cinema, and to the kind of filmmaking you can feel. It’s the kind of movie that makes you happy that theaters still exist."

RLJE Films' Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward expressed his excitement about the thriller getting a full theatrical run. "Motor City hits like a freight train – raw, stylish, and completely unforgettable. Led by an extraordinary cast, Potsy Ponciroli has crafted an electric cinematic journey that demands to be seen on the big screen.'

The official synopsis reads, "Part operatic fever dream, part adrenaline-soaked action epic, Motor City is a visceral revenge tale set against the industrial backdrop of 1970s Detroit. John Miller (Alan Ritchson from TV’s Reacher), a blue-collar auto worker, has his world ripped apart when he’s framed by a ruthless local gangster (a supremely unsettling Ben Foster) and sent to prison. Emerging hardened and haunted years later, Miller sets out to reclaim the life — and love (Shailene Woodley) — that was stolen from him, unleashing a violent reckoning in the process."

Robyn Citizen's review of 'Motor City' per TIFF was a positive one. "Ritchson delivers a gritty, heroic performance, supported by Lionel Boyce (The Bear) and Amar Chadha-Patel (Willow), who radiates charisma at the heart of one of the film’s most thrilling action sequences," the review read.

"Motor City fuses the aesthetic flair of a music video with the grandeur of a Greek tragedy, affirming director Potsy Ponciroli’s continued talent for genre-defying storytelling. Following his reimagining of a Western icon in Old Henry (2021) and the darkly comic crime tale Greedy People (2024), Ponciroli crafts a cinematic symphony of muscle cars, gunfire, and heartbreak. Anchored by bold, immersive sound design, Motor City is a unique standout."

At the time of writing, there is no specific date that has been announced. However, Ritchson will hit the streamer, Prime Video in 'Reacher' Season 4. He will also appear in the upcoming 'Neagley' spinoff series set to arrive next year. 'Motor City' adds to his list of upcoming movies. The 'Titans' star will appear alongside 'Playdate' opposite Kevin James (releasing November 12). Other projects include, 'The Man with the Bag', 'Runner', and 'War Machine'.