‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4 finally gets a release date — and it's sooner than you think

Jeremy Renner returns to ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ this fall — and he’s facing a brand-new threat

Paramount has finally revealed the release date for the upcoming season of Taylor Sheridan's 'Mayor of Kingstown'. In the last couple of years, the Jeremy Renner-led crime thriller drama has won the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline and compelling characters, and now, the fans are eager to watch the fourth season of 'Mayor of Kingstown' which revolves around the lives of a broad group of people in Kingstown, Michigan, where order and justice are a rare sight. In the show, Renner, who plays the role of Michael "Mike" McLusky, tries his best to maintain law and order by acting as a mediator between inmates, police, and various groups.

'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3 concluded in May 2024. Soon after, the Michigan prison drama got renewed for a fourth season in December 2024. However, the fans have waited for a long time to get any information about the release date of 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4, and now their wait is over. According to a report by Collider, Paramount executives recently confirmed the long-awaited release date during a recent quarterly earnings conference call.

Paramount recently announced that 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4 will be released this October. At the time of writing, Rotten Tomatoes lists the air date for the first episode of the new season as October 26. Speaking of the feedback, the show has received mixed reviews from the critics on the popular review site, Rotten Tomatoes, with a 53 percent average rating across three seasons. For the unversed, let us share with you that the average score from critics gets calculated by a rough tally for Season 1 of 33 percent.

On the other hand, the fan reviews stand out for a completely different reason. 'Mayor of Kingstown' has bagged an incredible average rating of 81 percent on the fan-focused Popcornmeter. The positive feedback of the fans is also pretty evident on IMDb, as the show has a rating of 8.1 out of 10, which is based on nearly 63,000 reviews. The noteworthy differences in reviews of 'Mayor of Kingstown' also appear on Metacritic, where the show has a 55 percent score; meanwhile, the fan rating is 7.4 out of 10.

In the upcoming season of 'Mayor of Kingstown,' the fans will also witness some fresh faces such as Edie Falco, Lennie James, and Laura Benanti. Out of the newcomers, James' character Frank Moses seems to be the one most likely to shake things up for Renner's McLusky. During an interview with ScreenRant, James talked about his gangster character, Moses, and shared, "He's, again, as I was just saying about characters that really interest me, Frank Moses is most certainly one of those characters. He's a Detroit gangster who's come to Kingstown to fill the gap that's left by the departing Russians, basically, and he's going to be working with and against Mike to make his way into Kingstown. And to find out how successful he is or isn't in his relationships with both Bunny and Mike, you'll have to watch and see. "