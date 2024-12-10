When will 'Ballerina' release? Ana de Armas is both stunning and dangerous in new look images

Here's everything you need to know about Ana de Armas' upcoming action movie 'Ballerina' set in the John Wick universe

It’s an exciting day for fans of the John Wick universe! Lionsgate just released new stills and along with a new poster, we’ve also gotten a fresh look at Ana de Armas in action for the upcoming blockbuster 'Ballerina'. The movie, set between the events of 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' and Chapter 4, follows a young assassin seeking revenge for her family’s murder. Familiar faces like Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane, and the late Lance Reddick will appear, joined by Anjelica Huston, Norman Reedus, and Gabriel Byrne.

A trailer released earlier gave a sneak peek of the spin-off’s stylish, intense action. Ana de Armas brings her own twist to the franchise’s signature 'gun-fu' combat, with added flair to make the fights unforgettable. The film also explores her character Eve’s tough training, showing how she learns to think on her feet, break the rules when needed, and ensure her enemies don’t stand a chance. Here's everything you need to know about 'Ballerina'.

What is the plot of 'Ballerina'?

A still from 'Ballerina' (Lionsgate Movies)

The 'John Wick' movies are loved for their straightforward plots, and it looks like 'Ballerina' will follow suit. The story focuses on Eve, a dancer-turned-assassin, as she hunts down the people who killed her family. Ana de Armas takes on the role, bringing both star power and the acting skill needed to portray Eve’s tragic and emotional journey. 'Ballerina' will tie into the larger John Wick universe, even including Keanu Reeves as the legendary assassin himself. The movie promises to show a fresh side of Wick’s backstory while keeping the spinoff connected to the main series. By being able to mix familiar elements with a new perspective, 'Ballerina' is set to feel like a true part of the John Wick saga while standing on its own.

The official plot synopsis reads, "A young female assassin seeks revenge against the people who killed her family."

Who stars in 'Ballerina'?

A still from 'Ballerina' (Lionsgate Movies)

Ana de Armas officially took on the role of Eve in early 2022, replacing Unity Phelan, who made a brief appearance as the character in 'John Wick: Chapter 3'. 'Ballerina' brings back several familiar faces, including Keanu Reeves as the relentless John Wick and Ian McShane as Winston Scott, the cunning manager of the Continental Hotel. Anjelica Huston also reprises her role as the mysterious Director of the Ruska Roma, and the late Lance Reddick will appear as Charon in one of his final performances.

The cast also features new faces in the John Wick universe, with Gabriel Byrne as the main villain, the Chancellor, Norman Reedus as a character named Pine, and Catalina Sandino Moreno in a yet-to-be-revealed role.

When and how to watch 'Ballerina'?

A still from 'Ballerina' (Lionsgate)

The highly anticipated 'Ballerina', is set to release in theaters on June 6, 2025. After its theatrical release, 'Ballerina' will likely follow the standard window before arriving on streaming platforms, although specific platforms haven’t been confirmed yet. Stay tuned to MEAWW for additional updates as the release date approaches.

'Ballerina' trailer