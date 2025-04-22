Gwen Stefani was definitely not impressed when Blake Shelton did her dirty on 'The Voice': 'My husband...'

Blake Shelton didn’t think twice before snubbing Gwen Stefani on 'The Voice' — and no one saw it coming

Blake Shelton seems to strongly believe in the saying 'all is fair in love and war'! During an episode of 'The Voice', Shelton blocked his wife and fellow coach, Gwen Stefani, from picking a contestant. In this particular episode, a 15-year-old contestant named Ansley Burns stunned the judges with her mind-boggling rendition of 'Unchained Melody'. It only took a few notes for Shelton to turn his chair for Burns. But in a surprising twist, he quickly hit the button with Stefani's name on it, blocking her from picking the contestant. About 20 seconds later, Stefani turned her chair, unaware she'd already been blocked.

Initially, Stefani had a big smile on her face. But that quickly changed when the word ‘blocked’ popped up on the screen where her name should’ve been. According to The US Sun, she threw her hands in the air and shouted, “Hey!” while Shelton burst into laughter from his chair. Meanwhile, coaches Camila Cabello and John Legend chose not to turn for Burns.

Later in the episode, Shelton told Burns, "Just in case you were all wondering, let me just hit you with one more punch to the face of my vocal abilities. Well, I got to tell you, I literally used my block on my wife. Ansley, you are stuck with me. I'm sorry. I'm your coach, and there's nothing you can do about it." Then, Stefani chimed in, "Hi, Ansley. My husband blocked me, so I can't be your coach, but I'm super happy for you because Blake is one of the greatest guys in the whole world. And your tone was just so pretty, like angelic, and I think that because you are so young, you have so much growth to do, Blake's gonna really help you with that, so I'm excited to see how you grow right before our eyes. Congratulations."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ansley Burns (@ansleyburns)

Once the episode dropped, fans of the NBC singing show expressed their shock and disbelief over Shelton's bold move of blocking his ladylove Stefani. An X user wrote, "Lol, you blocked your wife Blake. Now your in for it. Lol. @blakeshelton #TheVoice." Followed by a second user who penned, "Hahahaha Blake blocked u that was great! @gwenstefani #TheVoice." Another netizen stated, "Yes Blake turned and omg he blocked Gwen #TheVoice." One shocked person shared, "Can't believe Blake blocked you! @gwenstefani #TheVoice" A user went on to say, "@johnlegend #TheVoice We bring them together and then we tear them apart! You are a great teacher. I love watching you. That was hilarious when Blake blocked his wife. Omg!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ansley Burns (@ansleyburns)

During an interview with Canvas Rebel magazine, Burns shed light on her journey on 'The Voice' and said, "On the show, I made it to the Battle Round, where I had to work with another artist to create a performance. The Battle Round of the show taught me how to work with others who have different qualities than me. Even though I did not make it as far as I wanted, I have been on has taught me how to accept rejection, believe in myself, and always be genuine and authentic, even when it might feel challenging to do so."