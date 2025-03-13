Ryan Gosling’s first ‘Ellen’ appearance had an iconic TV moment and fans still can’t get over it

Ryan Gosling turned his first ‘The Ellen Show’ appearance into a moment fans will never forget—just wait until you see why

Ryan Gosling, 43, has long been one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars. From his breakout role in 'The Notebook' to his Oscar-nominated performances in 'La La Land' and 'Half Nelson', the Canadian actor has built a career defined by versatility. However, his first-ever appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in April 2007 remains one of the most talked-about moments in the show’s history. While fans were excited to see him, his unexpected closing dance with Ellen sent them into a frenzy.

Taking a break from the usual banter, Ellen playfully declared, “Alright, we’re taking a break now, and… ah, I don’t know how to do this, but you’re going to teach me how to salsa dance, is that right?” to which Gosling simply replied, “Okay!” Not missing a beat, Ellen continued, “Because I assume you’re some kind of professional." Gosling quickly shook his head, he said, “No, I have no idea how to salsa dance!” However, as the music started, the chemistry between them was palpable, and the audience went wild. So, if anyone is still curious about how Gosling mastered those irresistibly smooth moves for 'La La Land', here is the answer.

Fans couldn't get enough of Gosling’s effortless charm and quick wit during his Ellen debut, flooding the comment section with praise. “Love him so much. Effortlessly makes people feel good,” one fan gushed, referencing the moment when he playfully told Ellen, “It’s a very sexy dance, you’re a beautiful woman, and I’m only human.” Another noted how even Ellen, who isn’t into men, was beaming at the compliment. Another said, “Ryan does this all the time in different ways with any gender, and it’s just the best.” His laidback demeanor and dry humor also won over longtime admirers, with one saying, “Ryan’s always been adorable. Love his laidback charm and dry sense of humor.” Another fan even suggested that “They should give him his own show. He’s great." One said, "He had Ellen blushing!"

Long before Gosling became a Hollywood heartthrob, he was already captivating audiences with his performances as a child. In 2015, People magazine highlighted a resurfaced video from 1992, showcasing a 12-year-old Gosling delivering an energetic dance routine. Gosling himself humorously acknowledged the clip, tweeting, "Obviously I peaked early." Additionally, during an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', he watched another one of his childhood dance videos and quipped about his costume choice, saying, "I wish I could say someone said, 'Here, you have to wear this,' but that was my idea. I thought, ‘I have a vision for this number… silver Hammer pants," per JustJared.

According to The Things, Gosling got his start as a Mouseketeer on Disney Channel’s 'The Mickey Mouse Club' when he was 13, and his early roles on shows like 'Goosebumps' and 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' showcased a natural talent that quickly caught the public’s eye. However, to this day, clips from the 2007 episode continue circulating online, proving that long before 'La La Land' and 'Barbie', Gosling was already making fans swoon—one dance move at a time.