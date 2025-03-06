Ryan Reynolds recreated the iconic 'Notebook' kiss scene with Conan O’Brien: "We fell in love..."

"Well, we fell in love, and I filmed it," Conan O'Brien said of his kissing scene with Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Conan O'Brien once recreated the iconic kissing scene from the classic rom-com 'The Notebook' in a spoof! In November 2016, when Reynolds appeared in an episode of O'Brien's talk show 'Conan', the late-night host and the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' actor were seen playing a game with the studio audience to figure out what Reynolds was there to promote. During the episode, they came across some hilarious suggestions, including 'Reynolds Wrap' aluminum foil and a line of ham underwear. Soon after, Reynolds disclosed that the reason behind his appearance on the show was his new project, which was none other than 'The Notebook 2.'

“Remember that vacation we took in Tijuana a few years ago?” Reynolds asked O'Brien, as per People magazine. In his response, O'Brien exclaimed, “We split that bottle of absinthe? Well, we fell in love, and I filmed it.” Then, O'Brien and Reynolds showed a teaser trailer of 'The Notebook 2' to the audience, reenacting the famous rain-soaked kiss from the 2004 film. For the unfamiliar, 'The Notebook' is a romantic drama film directed by Nick Cassavetes and based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks. In the clip, Reynolds and O'Brien replicated the scene where the lead characters meet after seven years and realize that they still have feelings for each other.

For the epic scene, O'Brien wore a polka-dotted blue dress and topped off his look with a pearl necklace. Meanwhile, Reynolds rocked a scruffy beard similar to Ryan Gosling’s in the movie. In the video, O'Brien and Reynolds locked lips with each other. Following his passionate kiss with O'Brien, Reynolds wanted to smooth things over with his wife, Blake Lively, by bringing home a few gifts.

As per Popcrush, around the same time, Lively took to her Instagram page and gushed over the gifts her husband got for her. Then, Lively shared a picture of a glass of milk and a big chocolate treat on her Instagram account. "The ways I know that @vancityreynolds got himself into huge trouble on @teamcoco tonight: Not only did he come home with my true love, @levain_bakery cookies, but he personally toasted them for me and brought me a cup of milk WITH ICE. Literal brownie points," Lively wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Once the episode was released on YouTube, fans couldn't help themselves from raving over Reynolds and O'Brien's epic kiss. One social media user quipped, "That was the longest kiss I have ever seen!" Another person stated, "I can just imagine Conan singing in his dressing room." One netizen said, "This is one of the best kiss scenes I've seen in my life!" One fan commented, "Two of my very favorite famous people on this planet. just fun watching them do weird stuff like this together :D The only thing missing is Jeff Goldblum."Another one said, "Ryan must be tall to be close to Conan’s height. Anyway, their comedic timing is perfect. I love them together !"