‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 2 trailer hints at a haunting prophecy we’re totally not ready for

In ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 2, Percy must brave the Sea of Monsters to save Camp Half-Blood — watch the trailer now

Ahead of the December 10, 2025, release of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 2, Disney+ recently dropped a new trailer for the show's sophomore season. Based on Rick Riordan's best selling book series in general and the second book in the series titled 'Sea of Monsters' in particular, 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 2 will once again find Walker Scobell as the titular character braving all odds to save the destiny of both his dear friend Grover, played by Aryan Simhadri, and the ultimate fate of his home i.e. Camp Half-Blood, as per a report by People Magazine.

The trailer kicks off with an older iteration of Percy posing the question, "You guys get nightmares, right?" He soon follows this up with the answer, "I usually get ones that tell me the future—or try to kill me." This is juxtaposed with images of Grover being attacked by a giant monster with tentacles that pulls him down into the sea, along with Percy being attacked by Luke and a monster that resembles a humanoid against the backdrop of a forest.

Following closely on the heels of his introduction at home in New York, Leah Sava Jeffries's Annabeth visits him, inquiring about the dream. Although Percy is tormented by his own dream of having his close friend Grover in danger, Annabeth reveals that Camp Half-Blood is in danger of annihilation. This is further confirmed by Dionysus. They are at particular risk since Percy's rival Luke, has poisoned the tree that protects the camp from evil. Tantalus ultimately advises Percy that he must make a quest to the Sea of Monsters to save the day.

The high-stakes approach of the trailer is further repudiated by the official synopsis, which foreshadows that Percy will set forth, "...on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp—the legendary Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse, and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival becomes essential to stopping Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus."

(L-R) Walker Scobell, Becky Riordan, Rick Riordan, Leah Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, and Dana Walden attend Disney's 'Percy Jackson And The Olympians' New York premiere at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on December 13, 2023, in New York City [Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski]

The cast of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 2 is equally enthralling, with several familiar faces reprising their roles alongside a few new additions. Adam Copeland, Glynn Turnam, Toby Stephens, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Virginia Kull would be seen on the upcoming season of the show. The new cast members include Rosemarie DeWitt, Sandra Bernhard, Margaret Cho, Andra Day, Tamara Smart, and Kristen Schaal. In the aftermath of the recent death of Lance Reddick, Courtney B Vance would be stepping in to portray the character of Zeus. The upcoming season would debut with the first two episodes premiering together on Disney+ and Hulu, followed by a new episode dropping every Wednesday.