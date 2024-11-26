'Percy Jackson' Season 2: Disney+ finds its Zeus recast after Lance Reddick's death

Fans were thrilled when Disney+ announced a TV adaptation of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' by Rick Riordan. However, in the wake of Lance Reddick's death last year, Disney+ has revealed that it's found that the actor will take over the role of Zeus in 'Percy Jackson & the Olympians' Season 2.

Tony- and Emmy-winner Courtney B Vance will be stepping into Zeus's role. While the release date remains unannounced, there’s plenty for fans to look forward to. But if you're curious about the cast, and what's next for the show, here's everything you need to know.

Inside 'Percy Jackson: The Sea of Monsters' cast as Courtney B Vance joins

'Percy Jackson' Season 2 has revealed several exciting casting updates and among them is that Vance is all set to take over Reddick's role. Vance said about the role, “I can’t tell you how excited I am to join the extraordinary cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians!” Vance said. “There are few moments in an actor’s career when you can honestly say that you’re about to board a series that has such a devoted fan base filled with characters beloved around the world and is based on a wildly successful book series. I know that stepping into this role of Zeus will be a memorable experience and I’ll be giving my brother, Lance Reddick, who left us way too soon, a heavenly hug,” in a statement to Variety.

On the other hand, Daniel Diemer will play Tyson, Percy’s Cyclops' half-brother, who is an important part of 'The Sea of Monsters'. Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, and Margaret Cho have been cast as the chaotic Gray Sisters, drivers of the Chariot of Damnation, showcasing their comedic talents. Timothy Simons will portray Tantalus, the cursed and sarcastic activities director at Camp Half-Blood, bringing his experience from roles like Jonah Ryan in 'Veep'.

Andra Day will appear as Athena, Annabeth’s mother, in her first Percy Jackson appearance, adding gravitas as an Oscar-nominated actress. Finally, Tamara Smart was cast as Thalia Grace, daughter of Zeus, and her performance was described as "electric" by Rick Riordan.

'Percy Jackson: The Sea of Monsters' plot

Following the success of the first season of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians', which closely adhered to 'The Lightning Thief' novel, fans expect the second season to faithfully adapt 'The Sea of Monsters'.

According to the official synopsis, "Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy's journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon."

While we will definitely miss Reddick, we can't wait to see what Vance has in store for us.