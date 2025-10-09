Is 'Knives Out 4' happening? Director Rian Johnson drops big update ahead of ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ release

During a conversation at the BFI London Film Festival, Johnson was asked if he had any plans for 'Knives Out 4'

Filmmaker Rian Johnson just shared an update on the possibility of ‘Knives Out 4' ahead of the release of 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out.' On October 8, Johnson stepped out and opened the BFI London Film Festival with the hotly anticipated third installment of his 'Knives Out' series, which will be released on Netflix later this year. Since debuting in 2019, 'Knives Out' has emerged as one of modern cinema's most successful original franchises. The first film, which received positive feedback from both critics and fans, grossed $312 million. Soon after, Netflix bought the rights to two 'Knives Out' sequels.

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' the second installment in the hit film series, was released in 2022. On the other hand, 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out' starring Daniel Craig as the fan-favorite detective Benoit Blanc will be out on Netflix on December 12, 2025. Along with Craig, the film also stars Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.

While having a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet at the film festival, Johnson was asked if he had any plans for 'Knives Out 4.' With a smile on his face, Johnson said, “I got nothing. If you have anything, I’ll take it. I think it’s good to totally empty the well and then start from scratch on the next one.” Shortly afterward, Johnson gushed over Craig and went on to say, “As long as Daniel and I have fun doing it and he wants to do them, as long as audiences like them, and also as long as we can keep challenging ourselves and coming up with something that’s genuinely new.”

Later in the interview, Johnson also revealed that 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out' is his most personal 'Knives Out' film yet. Johnson shared, “It’s about faith and religion. I grew up very religious. I’m not anymore, but it’s something that I still have a lot of strong feelings about. So this one was made very much with the intent of digging back into something that was very personal for me.” Mark your calendars now, as 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out' will hit theatres on November 26 before releasing on Netflix on December 12.